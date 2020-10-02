Black political and community organizers said Tuesday’s presidential debate showed Black people exactly where they stand in the 2020 election cycle.
Among other points, President Donald Trump told white supremacists, specifically the Proud Boys — an organization designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group — to “stand back and stand by” in response to moderator Chris Wallace’s question about whether he would denounce white supremacy. The controversy over the comment continues to grow.
“The biggest takeaway is just how unstable President Trump actually is,” said the Rev. Mark Tyler, senior pastor of Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church. Tyler, who is also an activist, spoke on behalf of himself. “We can go into detail about the way in which he avoided answers; the more shocking things — essentially calling on a white militia group to be on standby; [and] just how low it was to talk about a man’s son who had died and bring up past drug addictions. But the focus on the individual shocking pieces of this really miss the overarching story.
“You’re watching a man unravel before your eyes. This is no ordinary person, this is the person who is currently the president and apparently cannot keep himself together long enough to allow the person across from him to speak uninterrupted. It should be extremely troubling for all Americans. I don’t think they even need two more debates. Americans saw enough [Tuesday] night.”
Brittany Smalls, a Pennsylvania state coordinator for the Black Voters Matter Fund, agreed. She said the president’s remarks were nothing short of incitement.
“The highlight of it as a Black person is the fact that our current sitting president completely didn’t denounce white supremacy,” Smalls said. “He is trying to incite a civil war. I don’t think he cares about Black people being oppressed. He just wants to keep his base solid to keep the votes coming in. He just doesn’t care about Black people.”
Smalls added that Trump “had a point” when he called out Biden for sponsoring a 1994 crime bill that’s been noted for criminalizing Black people and driving mass incarceration.
“The thing about it is, that’s why Black people are not comfortable with voting in this current [election] cycle because they don’t have any representation,” Smalls said. “We’re in a cycle where it’s hard to engage young Black voters, and Biden is not doing anything to aid and giving responses needed so the people can really feel comfortable supporting him. They are looking for the truth. Just acknowledge it happened and the detriment that it was to the Black community.”
Smalls is currently traveling Pennsylvania and Ohio to engage communities in the political process and said she has observed that, although the Democratic Party has been the party that “our ancestors and forefathers stuck with,” a new generation of Black voters are not as convinced that they are the party to support.
“No disrespect to our senior voters and super voters ... [but] when they decided that the Democratic Party was the party we were going to support, our ancestors and forefathers stuck with that and no matter what happened, they supported the Democratic Party,” she said. “Now we have a new regime of young people that’s saying, ‘No more. We are going to stand up for ourselves. Ya’ll are not just going to spoon feed us the information that you want but you are going to tell us how we are going to move forward.’
“We keep ending up in this vicious cycle. We are in a vicious cycle where the cops are still murdering Black people. We’re still in a vicious cycle where we don’t have stability in our communities in terms of education, fair wages and essential housing. So, at the end of the day, it comes to a point you have to say enough is enough, we’re not going to give our votes anymore. We need each candidate to address our concerns.”
In response to Biden’s comment that he did not plan to defund the police, a demand that has been at the forefront of many demonstrations this summer, Smalls said she was disappointed.
“People are saying defund the police and create a new order because the current [one] is not working. If something isn’t working, you need to do away with it and he is not respecting that,” she said.
Tyler described Biden’s approach as politically safe and said he wasn’t surprised.
“As a person who works on these issues pretty much full time, issues around police accountability, there are definitely going to be differences between how a person like myself would view what needs to happen with changing law enforcement and policing in America and how Joe Biden is going to see it,” Tyler said. “Many of the thoughts and plans we have — elected officials of all stripes are going to push back on because it’s not something that they want to take a gamble on.”
Salima Suswell, a political strategist and the first Muslim woman to serve on the Pennsylvania Commission for Women, said she has observed voters as being “curious and some hopeful about the Biden-Harris ticket being able to reverse and roll back the damage that has been” done in the past four years.
“The major concern about President Trump is his refusal to denounce racism, racist acts and racist organizations,” Suswell said. “His alignment with these groups as his base has been a concern since day one of his campaign in 2015. Everyone is concerned about his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if the results of the election are not in his favor.”
Suswell said Black Muslims, just as the rest of the Black community, continue to wrestle with economic and social justice issues.
“We are concerned about the growing rate of unemployment and the ability to financially provide for our families, save for our future and retire comfortably,” Suswell said. “Black Muslims are concerned about affordable health care whether they are a salaried or hourly worker. Black Muslims are concerned about [the] surge of civil unrest due to the brutality experienced by Black people and other minorities by law enforcement. We are concerned about fair funding in all public schools, voter suppression, and the effects of new appointments to SCOTUS. We are concerned about the issues that affect all Americans but disproportionately affect the African-American community.”
For these reasons, Smalls described this election as one in which Black people would be “fighting for our lives.”
Even with the skepticism observed toward Biden, she and Tyler advised voters to use a lesser-of-two-evils factor in making their decision.
“We do remember, we remember both of them from the 1990s, so we are going to go in with our eyes wide open about who has our best interest in mind,” Tyler said. “Neither man is perfect but certainly, in the words of Sonia Sanchez, if it’s a question of lesser evils, give me less evil every time.”
