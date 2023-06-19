news-strike062023

Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia where, in May, nearly 10,000 unionized nurses hit the picket line after their contract expired on April 30. — PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

After members of the Einstein nurses’ union overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike last week, reports say that the result of the contract negotiation session scheduled for early this week will be the deciding factor in the union’s decision whether or not to move forward with the strike.

As contract negotiations between Einstein Nurses United (ENU) and Jefferson-owned Einstein Medical Center have been stuck at a standstill, even after a large informational picket last month that drew heaps of local coverage to the dispute, the nearly 900 Jefferson Health nurses that make up the ENU’s membership voted 96% to authorize their bargaining committee to submit a 10-day strike notice if their issues remain unaddressed.

