After members of the Einstein nurses’ union overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike last week, reports say that the result of the contract negotiation session scheduled for early this week will be the deciding factor in the union’s decision whether or not to move forward with the strike.
As contract negotiations between Einstein Nurses United (ENU) and Jefferson-owned Einstein Medical Center have been stuck at a standstill, even after a large informational picket last month that drew heaps of local coverage to the dispute, the nearly 900 Jefferson Health nurses that make up the ENU’s membership voted 96% to authorize their bargaining committee to submit a 10-day strike notice if their issues remain unaddressed.
“We asked for what we deserve as nurses — safe staffing and a safe working environment — and we were ignored,” said Carla Lecoin, chair of political and community engagement for ENU.
“We came to bargaining for what we deserve, and our proposals were rejected. So now I stand united with other ENU members, ready to strike for what both we and our patient community deserve.”
Negotiations between the two parties have been tense following the April 30 expiration of their previous contract, because, according to Lecoin, the leadership at Einstein Medical Center has shown resistance to meeting the ENU membership’s demands.
At the heart of the union’s negotiations are “quality of care issues like safe staffing, recruitment and retention, workplace violence prevention, and resources for caregivers” which the ENU said it believes would go a long way towards helping with the worker retention issues that the hospital has been facing, according to a report from the union.
A spokesperson for the hospital issued this statement following the nurses’ informational picket: “Jefferson/Einstein is committed to negotiating in good faith for a new contract that provides nurses with fair, competitive wages and benefits while allowing the hospital to continue delivering safe, high-quality care.”
Moving forward, ENU leadership has reportedly stated that if the hospital does not agree to a contract at their next contract negotiation session, the union will submit the 10-day strike notice.
“Our patients need a safe, secure hospital in which to receive high-quality care delivered by nurses who are staffed appropriately and therefore able to give each and every patient the time and attention they deserve,” said Patrick Kelly, president of ENU.
“Until Jefferson stops putting profits before patients and invests in their nurses, this cannot be achieved.”
