For Carla Lecoin, the political and community engagement chair for Einstein Nurses United, the nurses picketing at Einstein Medical Center aren’t rallying just for a better contract, but also for the safety of their community.
“We … felt like Jefferson wasn’t listening. We were telling them that we need safer staffing, that we need workplace protection, we need wages that are competitive, so more nurses will come here, and they just really weren’t listening. They weren’t prepared to give nurses like myself, who have been here a while, give them something … for 35 years of service to this community, which I love. We … really (need to) focus on the community. The community needs safer staffing as well,” Lecoin said during the “informational” picket line.
On Thursday, political leaders and community members gathered as the ENU, whose members include almost 900 Jefferson Health nurses, picketed out front of Einstein Medical Center to call attention to staffing and safety issues after contract negotiations with the hospital stalled recently.
According to state Rep. Darisha Parker, the response from leadership at Einstein Medical Center following recent incidents violating the safety of the hospital’s nurses has been “absolutely deplorable” and “heartless.”
“When we’re talking about health, when we’re talking about the overall safety, when we’re talking about mental (health) awareness, I think of these women and men on a daily basis that are frontline workers that are making sure that not just I’m safe and I’m taken care of, but making sure our constituents and the city at large (are safe),” Parker said. “We have to do something and we have to do something now.”
“Individuals right now deserve what needs to be done and they need to be heard. I am standing here in support as well as solidarity with this union and everyone else,” she said. “This is the type of day that is sad but it also gives me hope when I see the looks and faces on individuals that know that I care and we’re gonna make sure that this administration cares and we’re gonna make sure that they deliver for the union.”
Negotiations between the two parties have been tense following the April 30 expiration of their previous contract, because, according to Lecoin, the leadership at Einstein Medical Center has shown resistance to meeting the ENU membership’s demands.
At the heart of the union’s negotiations are “quality of care issues like safe staffing, recruitment and retention, workplace violence prevention, and resources for caregivers” which the ENU said it believes would go a long way towards helping with the worker retention issues that the hospital has been facing, according to a report from the union.
Ultimately, Lecoin said that she and her fellow nurses in the ENU are just trying to stand up for themselves and make sure that the hospital’s nurses have the support and resources necessary to do their jobs at the highest level possible for the community that relies on them.
“If we get wages that will bring nurses here, that’s all part of having safe staffing, having enough nurses to take care of your loved ones, having nurses that want to be here and want to stay here and nurses that aren’t afraid to come here because of things that happen in the hospital and on the ground. (Then) we can take care of the community so much better,” Lecoin said.
“We do the best we can with what little we have. We want to do better. This community deserves better, … (and there) doesn’t seem to be that investment in the community. I’m willing to come. I’m willing to invest. I want to be here, but I can’t do it by myself. None of these nurses can do it by themselves.”
A spokesperson for the hospital issued this statement: “Jefferson/Einstein is committed to negotiating in good faith for a new contract that provides nurses with fair, competitive wages and benefits while allowing the hospital to continue delivering safe, high-quality care.”
