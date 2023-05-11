For Carla Lecoin, the political and community engagement chair for Einstein Nurses United, the nurses picketing at Einstein Medical Center aren’t rallying just for a better contract, but also for the safety of their community.

“We … felt like Jefferson wasn’t listening. We were telling them that we need safer staffing, that we need workplace protection, we need wages that are competitive, so more nurses will come here, and they just really weren’t listening. They weren’t prepared to give nurses like myself, who have been here a while, give them something … for 35 years of service to this community, which I love. We … really (need to) focus on the community. The community needs safer staffing as well,” Lecoin said during the “informational” picket line.

