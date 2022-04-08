United States Attorney Jennifer Williams and federal, state and local law enforcement announced the arrest of six suspected carjacking and other violent crime suspects in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties.
“It has been nearly a year since we launched our ‘All Hands On Deck’ initiative, and in that year, our office and our federal partners have doggedly pursued every opportunity to support the Philadelphia Police Department, which now includes the recently-created joint carjacking task force,” Williams said. “I have said repeatedly that if you commit a violent offense like a carjacking at gunpoint, federal authorities are coming for you. We have arrested and charged eight people in just weeks, and there’s much more to come.”
Christopher Williams was charged with carjacking, carrying, and using a firearm during a crime of violence for three West Philadelphia armed carjackings.
In December, Tarik Chambers and Nikeem Leach Hilton, both from Philadelphia, were charged for a Delaware County incident. The tandem used a ghost gun to carjack the victim in a parking lot. After being chased by police, the carjackers got into an accident that severely injured another driver.
Dayon Tuckett was charged with carjacking, carrying, and using a firearm during a crime of violence for two separate incidents in Northeast Philadelphia and a second incident that included a shooting in South Philadelphia.
The shooting resulted in serious injuries, including severed arteries, shattered bones, and bullets lodged near internal organs.
Cameron Styles was charged with carjacking, carrying, and using a firearm during a crime of violence for two February incidents.
“There are far too many in this city who think that they can commit violent crimes with impunity and that law enforcement will sit idly by while our communities are traumatized,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “These latest arrests prove yet again that criminal behavior will not be tolerated and sends the message that if you’re doing wrong, if you’re engaging in illegal activities, the PPD, along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, will find you, arrest you, and you will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.”
Also, Sean Allen of Camden, New Jersey, was charged with Philadelphia carjackings and related crimes for using a firearm during a crime of violence. In January, Allen used Facebook Marketplace to carjack victims looking to sell a vehicle.
“Carjackings are dangerous, violent acts that strike fear into our communities and threaten public safety,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “We will continue to share available intel to collaborate with our law enforcement partners so we can use every resource available to hold individuals who commit these crimes accountable. I’m thankful for the hard work of the agents in our office and our local, state, and federal partners in this important task force.”
These arrests add to the previously announced arrest of Alex Fernandez-Pena and Juan Jose Rodriguez, who were charged for February carjacking incidents in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.
If convicted, the defendants face a maximum of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years.
“The rash of carjackings we’ve seen in and around Philadelphia is unacceptable,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division. “That’s why this task force is united in our efforts to find those responsible and get them off the street. The potential penalties for federal carjacking charges are severe, so if people want to keep committing these crimes, they should know that the carjacking task force will make it a priority to put them in cuffs and behind bars for a good long time. We simply won’t stand for criminals terrorizing innocent people like this.”
