Eight-one percent of Philly School District employees are fully vaccinated

Eighty-one percent of School District of Philadelphia staff has been fully vaccinated.
District officials announced Wednesday that 15,500 employees are now fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. About 12% or 2,250 District employees have reported they are not vaccinated.
A COVID-19 vaccination mandate went into effect for district employees earlier this month.
“We know that vaccines are an effective mitigation strategy to stem the spread of COVID-19, so I want to thank all staff who have chosen to get vaccinated,” said Superintendent William R. Hite in a statement.
“The science is clear that vaccines provide another layer of protection for all of us and our staff are doing their part to protect the health and wellbeing of themselves, the students we serve and everyone who enters our schools and offices,” he added.
During a special meeting in August, Philadelphia's Board of Education approved a resolution to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for 20,000 district employees as an additional way to protect the health and safety of District students and staff.
Following the adoption of the resolution, staff submitted information about their vaccine status via an online platform called VacTrac. All employees were required to submit the information by Sept. 30.
All partially vaccinated or unvaccinated staff must submit to COVID-19 testing two times a week instead of the once a week requirement for fully vaccinated employees.
Unvaccinated staff will also no longer have access to 10 days of "Direct Quarantine Leave" related to COVID-19 exposure or diagnosis.
While the vaccine mandate was not a condition of employment for staff hired before Oct. 1, the District is now requiring that all new hires be fully vaccinated in order to start employment.
“It is the board’s duty to protect our children, many of whom cannot get vaccinated, and being vaccinated is the best protection against the virus,” Board of Education president Joyce S. Wilkerson said in a statement.
“We believe that preventing COVID-19 infections through vaccines will lead to fewer missed school days, more in-person learning days, and ultimately, to improved student achievement,” she added.
Data will continue to be updated as more employees get vaccinated and those employees who are currently on leave return and are able to submit their information.
