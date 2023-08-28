PPD press conference Eddie Irizarry

Christine Coulter, the PPD’s Chief of Detectives, explains new details surrounding the shooting death of Eddie Irizarry. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other law enforcement stand nearby. (Sam Searles/WHYY)

The police killing of Eddie Irizarry Jr. and the Philadelphia Police Department’s response to it reveal larger problems with training, culture, and accountability in law enforcement, according to criminal justice experts.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced this week that the department has suspended Officer Mark Dial with intent to terminate him in 30 days. Dial fatally shot 27-year-old Irizarry Jr. on Aug. 14.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.