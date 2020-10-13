The Kenney administration will relax COVID-19 restrictions to allow some fans inside Lincoln Financial Field for the first time this season to watch the Eagles take on the Ravens on Sunday.
But the new guidelines will cut back on size limits for small city venues.
The South Philadelphia stadium can open its doors to a maximum of 7,500 people for the Eagles game this weekend, which includes players, staff and fans. The Eagles’ two previous home games inside the 67,594-seat-stadium were played without fans due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the limit on large outdoor gatherings was “reasonable” and matched the cap on outdoor events put in place by Gov. Tom Wolf last week. However, the city’s new guidelines are more restrictive than the state’s limits, overall.
Fans must wear face masks inside the stadium at all times, Farley said. The Eagles organization is expected to cordon off large sections of the stadium to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Mayor Jim Kenney expected the Eagles organization to ensure that fans wear face masks and keep fans appropriately distanced.
“It’s in the Eagles best interest to have this go off without a hitch,” Kenney said. “And I’m confident they can do that and will do that.”
The Eagles organization did not immediately return a request seeking comment.
Indoor gathering limits
As COVID-19 cases rise in Philadelphia, city officials will put tighter restrictions on gatherings at small venues.
The city’s new guidelines, which take effect on Friday, for indoor gatherings is capped at 10% capacity for venues with a maximum occupancy of 2,000 people.
Gatherings are capped at 10% or 250 people for venues with a maximum occupancy of more than 2,000 people, and all other venues are capped at 10 persons per 1,000 square feet or up to 250 people.
The new indoor limits reduce the current guidelines that allowed restaurants and other businesses to operate at 50% capacity.
As the city’s daily case count continues to rise, Farley said COVID-19 appears to be spreading within households and at social gatherings.
“We do think we are seeing spread in these small gatherings,” he said.
The restrictions on indoor gatherings will particularly hurt restaurants, movie theaters, and hotels, who have struggled to weather the shutdowns and negative economic effects of the pandemic.
Kenney said the city was “not trying to hurt anyone” with the new guidelines.
“We’re trying to keep people from getting sick and dying,” the mayor said.
The city’s new limits on outdoor gatherings include 20% capacity for venues up to 2,000 people; 15% capacity for venues between 2,001 and 10,000 people; and 15% capacity or 7,500 people for venues with more than 10,000 people.
The disease was spreading at college campuses, including Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and St. Joseph’s University, as well as Northeast and South Philadelphia.
New cases
As of Saturday, the city was averaging 158 cases per day with a positive rate of 4.5%, compared to 126 cases per day with a positivity rate of 4.3% the week before. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.
About 66% of new cases are occurring in younger adults between the ages of 20 and 49 years old.
New quarantine space for nursing home residents
The city will open a new coronavirus quarantine facility for nursing home residents who test positive for COVID-19.
The Kenney administration will open the new quarantine space next week at a time when COVID-19 cases are ticking up in nursing homes, Farley said.
The health commissioner said the quarantine space will be for nursing home residents who live in facilities that “cannot care for them in a way to prevent the spread to other residents,” such as for facilities that do not have a separate wing to quarantine residents who test positive.
Farley declined to identify the location of the quarantine space.
Deaths in nursing homes account for nearly 50% of all the city’s COVID-19 deaths — 1,830. And an estimated 50% of all nursing home residents have had the virus.
