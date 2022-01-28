Local real estate executive Paul L. Badger Jr. says he is excited about his firm’s role in the development of a major Penn’s Landing project.
The Durst Organization of New York has partnered with his real estate development company, The Badger Group, to transform Penn’s Landing into a mixed-use destination that will bring open space, new residents and jobs to the Delaware River waterfront.
In this role, Badger will serve as a key part of the executive team and be involved in all aspects of the project’s development, including management of construction activities, selection and supervision of contractors and subcontractors and community engagement.
“This is a huge opportunity for my firm,” Badger said during a Tribune interview. “This will be a once-in-a-generation project for the city of Philadelphia and for a certified minority firm to be able to be in partnership on such a project and play such a significant role on the development team is amazing.”
“It’s a transformative project that minority firms have historically been excluded from, so to be part of it in a significant way is really transformational,” he said.
The project would entail 12 towers with 3.5 million square feet of homes, offices and shops on the four-acre park being planned over Interstate 95, between Chestnut and Walnut streets. Financial details and a projected construction timetable for the project were not made available.
“The other thing that makes this project so significant is its location and the visibility of a project that is literally at the gateway to our city from South Jersey,” Badger said.
The Durst Organization announced its partnership with The Badger Group, a certified Minority Business Enterprise, following an extensive process to identify a local developer and was drawn to its commitment to its hometown of Philadelphia and its 25-year track record of successful mixed-use projects in different neighborhoods across the city.
As part of a final agreement, The Badger Group will have an opportunity to invest in a significant portion of the equity, up to 20%, for the project.
“We are proud to enter into this partnership with The Badger Group to undertake this transformative project for the Delaware River Waterfront, the city and the region,” Alexander Durst, chief development officer and principal of The Durst Organization, said in a statement. “The Badger Group has a deep knowledge of the local market, a culture of excellence and a proven track record. We look forward to working with this experienced and proven company to deliver a project to strengthen Philadelphia and its communities.”
The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation (DRWC), the quasi-public non-profit charged with stewarding development and community access along the riverfront, chose The Durst Organization after extensive public engagement as its partner for the crucial next phase in a decades-long process to revitalize the communities along the Delaware River.
“From the very beginning, we made diversity, equity and inclusion an integral component in the successful redevelopment of Penn’s Landing,” DRWC President Joseph A. Forkin said in a news release.
“The Durst Organization’s decision to partner with The Badger Group helps fulfill Durst’s commitment to ensuring the project contains a robust minority equity component and will expand access and economic opportunities while delivering a world-class development for the community, city and region.”
The Urban Affairs Coalition, which was retained in December 2020 to advise The Durst Organization on diversity and equity matters, lauded the new partnership.
“We are elated about The Durst Organization’s commitment to equitable development in Philadelphia and applaud this new partnership with The Badger Group,” Urban Affairs Coalition President/CEO Sharmain Matlock-Turner said in a news release.
“Together, Durst and Badger will generate significant opportunities for people of color, women, and disabled-owned enterprises in the areas of equitable ownership, job creation, entrepreneurship, small business support, and local investment. This partnership is another terrific step toward addressing the historic imbalances in diverse ownership, development and equity investments in Philadelphia.”
The Durst Organization is in discussions with DRWC to implement a robust Economic Opportunity Plan to ensure diversity in hiring and other economic opportunities resulting from the project.
“One of my roles will be to help ensure that there is diversity within the project,” Badger said. “It creates a very long pipeline of opportunity for minority and historically disadvantaged firms that I hope to help to bring to the forefront to ensure participation on a meaningful level.”
Badger is a recognized leader in the real estate and development industry, serving in leadership capacities for The Development Workshop, the Building Industry Association and the Homeowners Association of Philadelphia. He has served on several city-wide public agencies and advisory bodies, including the Philadelphia Land Bank, the Eviction Prevention Task Force and the Lead Poisoning Prevention Committee.
The Badger Group has years of experience in community development and affordable housing projects. The company recently partnered with The Goldenberg Group for a mixed-use development currently in design at Broad and South streets.
