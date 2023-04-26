Two weeks after a teacher and mother was shot and killed in front of her 11-year-old in a Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County, Dunkin' drive-thru, authorities said two people were arrested in the deadly ambush fueled by jealousy.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced the arrests of Zakkee Steven Alhakim, 33, and Julie Jean, 34, in the April 11 killing of 35-year-old Rachel King Wednesday morning.
