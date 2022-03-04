The Achieving Driving Equality Law officially became enforceable in Philadelphia on Thursday.
The law, passed by the City Council last October, is the first of its kind in a large U.S. city. It was spearheaded by At-large Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, with assistance from the Mayor’s Office, Philadelphia Police Department and Defender Association of Philadelphia.
Thomas has said avoiding discrimination is at the center of the law because these kinds of minor traffic stops tend to primarily affect Black motorists.
The Achieving Driving Equality Law names eight violations in Pennsylvania’s Vehicle Code and changes how they’re enforced in Philadelphia, making them insufficient cause for being pulled over — as long as it’s the only reason a driver is stopped.
These violations include:
• Driving an unregistered vehicle (with a 60-day grace period)
• Relocation of temporary registration permits (must still be visible)
• Driving with an unfastened registration plate (must still be visible)
• Driving with one missing brake light, headlight, or running light (more than one light is not covered)
• Items hanging from the rear view mirror
• Minor bumper issues
• Driving with an expired inspection sticker
• Driving with an expired emission sticker
Similar to Pennsylvania seat belt laws, these are still violations, but would be enforced with methods other than a traffic stop.
“When I’ve been pulled over for a minor motor vehicle code violation, I’ve felt traumatized and humiliated,” Thomas said. “As a young, Black man from Philadelphia — I never imagined this day would come. I am humbled to have the partnership with the Mayor’s Administration, Philadelphia Police Department, Public Defenders Association of Philadelphia, and other advocates. The data and the lived experience have led to this historic solution, and I look forward to hearing how Driving Equality bridges divides in Philadelphia.”
After Mayor Jim Kenney signed the executive order Nov. 3, a 120-day grace period was given to the Philadelphia Police Department to prepare for the new law.
“The Driving Equality Bill introduced by Councilmember Thomas is an important step towards reducing the racial inequities identified in vehicle stops conducted in our city,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “The PPD is not abandoning or being prohibited from enforcing the eight secondary offenses identified; rather, the bill and executive order modify how enforcement will occur. All the safety laws remain on the books and may be enforced when police stop a driver for any other primary offense.”
The police department will have to record information in a database for each traffic stop. Along with the Police Oversight Commission, Thomas established a working group to monitor the implementation and data surrounding Driving Equality.
