Driving Equality bills passed in Thursday's City Council hearing

After over a year of collaboration and cooperation from the Philadelphia Police Department, the Driving Equality Agenda consisting of two bills received final passage at Thursday’s City Council meeting.
“I am grateful to my colleagues for voting to pass my Driving Equality bills,” said Councilmember at-large Isaiah Thomas.
“But more so, I am humbled by every person who told my office of the humiliation and trauma experienced in some of these traffic stops. To many people who look like me, a traffic stop is a rite of passage — we pick out cars, we determine routes, we plan our social interactions around the fact that it is likely that we will be pulled over by police.”
Thomas spearheaded the bill to reduce the lopsided number of Black and Brown drivers who are pulled over in comparison with their white counterparts. The bill focuses on amending what constitutes a primary traffic violation and what should be viewed as secondary, thus limiting the amount of Motor Vehicle Code stops.
“Councilmember Isaiah Thomas’s bill, which aims to reduce the vast racial disparities in motor vehicle stops by police, is a great first step to building more trust between our police and communities of color,” said a statement released by the Defender Association of Philadelphia.
According to data provided by Thomas during the briefing, 300,000 people are pulled over each year, and the overwhelming majority are people of color. Only 1% of these arrests result in the seizure of contraband or illegal weapons.
“The Driving Equality Bill will look to put folks in a position whereas though when we look at how we enforce motor vehicle code violations in the city of Philadelphia,” Thomas said.”
“There will be certain fragments and fractions that will be moved from a primary reason to be pulled over to secondary means of enforcement.”
According to information gathered by the Philadelphia Defenders, the most frequently issued tickets are for missing lights, running stop signs, tint on the windows, inspection stickers, and making prohibited turns.
When Thomas campaigned for the City Council, he emphasized the need for driving equality in Philadelphia. Although it took him a few attempts to win a seat at the table, he remained focused on improving how traffic stops are handled in the city. The plan is intended to improve the community’s relationship with the PPD by reducing negative interactions when vehicles are stopped.
According to Katherine Parker, policy director at the Defender Association of Philadelphia, “Black people comprise 44% of the city’s population and an estimated 34% of drivers, yet 74% of drivers stopped for Motor Vehicle Code violations in the city of Philadelphia are Black.”
The Defender Association has been charting data and analyzing the discrepancies between the race of people stopped and the reasons for the stops. Parker said she is a data-driven public defender who advocates for systemic change that improves the quality of justice for all Philadelphians.
“This is a consistent and persistent problem in the city of Philadelphia,” said Parker.
“And I’m not telling you anything that everyday Black drivers in the city of Philadelphia can’t attest to, and so we’re able to confirm what people’s everyday experience has been — that Black motorists are disproportionately likely to be stopped in a motor vehicle code stop. When they’re stopped, they’re disproportionately likely to have that stop escalate and have a further intrusion by the police. So at every decision point, Black and brown motorists are treated differently than their white counterparts.”
Rev. Gregory Holston, senior adviser on policy and advocacy for the District Attorney’s office, spoke on Thursday morning’s meeting applauding Thomas and his colleagues for what he called a nationwide problem of Black people getting pulled over by police for minor infractions.
“I think we’ve come a long way,” Holston said. “I think we made some broad, broad steps with this bill to come to the reality that racism and structural racism is a reality in our police department and that we need to do and set policy to make a change.”
Under the new ordinance, the Philadelphia Police Department will be required to document every Motor Vehicle Code stop publicly. There will be a 120-day grace period to allow officers to receive training and get accustomed to data implementation protocols. The data required by the City Council includes driver and officer information, the reason for the traffic stop, and demographic and geographic information.
Councilmember at-large David Oh opposed the legislation and called some of the language in the bill illegal. Oh said the bill is most likely preempted by state law, and although he is a proponent of stopping targeted stop-and-frisks and vehicle stops, he disagrees with Thomas’ legislation. Oh opposes making vehicle registration, non-working car emissions, or failing to have inspection stickers secondary violations. He said its hazardous to citizens’ safety in case of an accident.
“For public safety, it’s important that our police be able to safeguard our public highways and roads by stopping vehicles that are a danger to the public because they’re not inspected, not registered, and not effectively covered by insurance,” said Oh.
“We don’t want to pass illegal bills and certainly don’t want to subject people in our poorest of neighborhoods to being hit by a vehicle that is uninsured. So for that reason, I will be voting against the bill.”
Despite Oh’s objection, the bills were passed, and now the next step is waiting for Mayor Jim Kenney to sign them into law.
