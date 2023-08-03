Drexel University student found dead in his on-campus apartment Emily Rose Grassi Aug 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Drexel University Matt Rourke Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Drexel University men's basketball player was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday morning, according to the school.Terrence Butler was about to be a junior in the College of Engineering and played forward on the university's men's basketball team. Butler had been selected to the Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll in the Coastal Athletic Conference during his freshman and sophomore seasons, according to the university.For more information, visit NBCPhiladelphia.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Drexel University Men's Basketball Terrence Butler × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos Watch: Center City District Restaurant Week Celebration On Tuesday, August 1, Dilworth Park was cheerful and festive as Center City District and partners 'broke bread' in celebration of Restaurant Week's 20th anniversary this September. Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesA Motown lover's guide to DetroitNew Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71Alpha Phi Alpha drops Florida for convention because of DeSantis policiesImproving student achievement: Focus on data and link arms with the communitySEPTA investigating recent accidentsTwo Northeast pharmacies fined $3.5 million to settle charges of Medicare FraudDonald Trump indicted in special counsel’s 2020 election interference probe Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Tribune Metro Edition Tribune Metro Edition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.