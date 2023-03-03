While there have been diversity gains over the last 10 years in the share of science and engineering bachelor’s degrees awarded to students of color, they remain substantially underrepresented in almost every STEM field.
The grandson of a pioneering NASA mathematician will address STEM and leaders in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging on Monday in Drexel University's first event in the President's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging speaker series.
Michael Moore, the grandson of Katherine Johnson and senior vice president and director of software engineering at Truist Financial Corp., will be speaking Monday for the opening panel discussion.
The discussion will be at Drexel’s Behrakis Grand Hall, Creese Student Center (32nd and Chestnut streets) from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, however registration is required.
Johnson used her love for math to excel at NASA in the 19050s. She calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions and was later portrayed in the 2016 hit film “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering Black female aerospace workers.
She worked at NASA for more than 30 years before retiring in 1986. During her career she co-authored 26 scientific papers. In 2015, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama and two NASA facilities now bear her name. Johnson died in 2020 at the age of 101.
“Honoring the legacy of Katherine Johnson provides a powerful message about the importance of role models,” said Kim Gholston, vice president and chief diversity officer at Drexel University.
“Gathering as a community and hearing stories of perseverance is both a learning opportunity and a chance to build connections as we all work to create an inclusive, equitable and just environment of belonging at Drexel,” she said.
In addition to Moore, the panel discussion will also feature Drexel alumna Moogega Cooper, who is a planetary protection engineer at NASA; Latasha Harling, a diversity and community impact consultant and a member of the board of trustees of the Academy of Natural Sciences; India Johnson, a social psychologist at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, who studies what makes individuals role models and allies from the perspective of Black women in STEM; and Stephen Cox, regional project director of the Greater Philadelphia Region Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation in Drexel University’s Office of the Provost.
Prior to the event, the panelists will meet with Drexel students in STEM majors.
“This is a panel that has five different speakers who are role models in their own right,” said Leslie Ashburn-Nardo, vice provost for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Drexel University.
“Each speaker can attest to the significance of having strong role models as they all face the challenges of being in an underrepresented group in their respective disciplines,” Ashburn-Nardo said. “Their stories will not only inspire the students and faculty at Drexel, but also the community.”
The series will regularly bring to campus nationally recognized speakers and leaders, who are cutting a path toward a more inclusive future for a social justice-oriented community.
The series is sponsored by the Office of the President, and organized by the Office for Institutional Equity and Inclusive Culture. In 2020, Drexel launched an anti-racism task force committee. The committee was formed in response to George Floyd’s murder.
“We were hearing from our Drexel community about some of the issues that our Black and brown students and colleagues are facing on Drexel’s campus,” Gholston said.
“We created a structure where we had 11 different committees, which ranged from students' specific issues, academic curriculum, faculty recruitment and retention, staff recruitment and retention, community engagement and business services,” she said.
“Our faculty recruitment and retention task force, which is our subcommittee of the task force, made a number of recommendations including setting up an opportunity to have speakers come into Drexel to talk about their work and systemic issues across the board. We didn’t want to just focus on anti-racism, but we wanted to be able to encompass diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging as a part of the series,” Gholston added.
Ashburn-Nardo said she hopes the series will foster social and societal change.
“I hope that this series will inspire even more faculty and staff engagement in fostering that culture of belonging for our students,” Ashburn-Nardo said.
“In terms of the broader community, I hope it signals to them that Drexel is a place that recognizes and is unafraid of having difficult conversations around challenges that we all face in society and how we can partner together to address those challenges,” she said.
For more information about the series and upcoming lectures, visit www.drexel.edu/deib-series.
