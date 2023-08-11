Jefferson Health announced Wednesday the hiring of Dr. Keith Leaphart, DO, MBA, as enterprise executive vice president and chief health equity and community impact officer.
As part of his position, Leaphart will oversee the Jefferson Collaborative for Health Equity, a community collaboration and action network that addresses health inequity challenges in Philadelphia.
Leaphart is well-known among the healthcare and non-profit community in Philadelphia. He has served as chair of the board of directors for the Lenfest Foundation since 2013, overseeing $300 million invested with non-profit organizations across the city. He started his own social engagement platform, Philanthropi, in 2018 to bring new perspective to charitable giving and promote lifelong philanthropy, along with business consulting work to improve workplace diversity initiatives for corporations and local health systems.
Along with chairing the Lenfest Foundation, Leaphart sits on the boards of other organizations, including the Philadelphia Health Management Corporation, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.
“Dr. Leaphart is a respected physician, renowned entrepreneur, and philanthropist, and celebrated Philadelphian,” said Dr. Joseph G. Cacchione, CEO of Jefferson. “His extensive medical training, keen leadership skills, and business acumen will add great value to our organization as we further advance our commitment to promoting health equity, reducing disparities, and cultivating an inclusive workplace.”
In the new role, Leaphart will be involved with Jefferson Health, Jefferson Health Plans, and Thomas Jefferson University. Internally, he will work with stakeholders to add more policies, practices, and trainings that focus on health equity and inclusion. Externally, he hopes to improve health equity regionally by partnering with local and national organizations and leaders.
This will be a homecoming of sorts for Leaphart who completed his residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in 2007. He continued to practice medicine at Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital where he worked as a relief staff physician for 16 years. The Central High graduate went to Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine for medical school and holds a MBA from Saint Joseph’s University.
“I am honored to be back at Jefferson to focus on expanding its community impact and its extensive efforts to improve health equity throughout our region,” said Leaphart. “Jefferson is well-known as a leader in health care, higher education, and research, but its commitment to improving community health is equally pronounced. I look forward to joining the team and driving innovative solutions that advance health equity and improve community health.”
