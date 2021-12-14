Dr. Ala Stanford, founder and CEO of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, has been selected as one of the 2021 Top 10 CNN Heroes.
She will be awarded $10,000 to advance the work of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.
CNN created the Heroes designation for “everyday people doing extraordinary things to change the world.” Stanford was honored during the 15th annual “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,” which aired live on Dec. 12 on CNN from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
Stanford was introduced and praised for her work by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president of the United States and director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
“The leading cause of death for all in the United States is heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, casualties and trauma,” Stanford said in a news release. “All of which are preventable, but the neighborhoods where people, live, work, play and raise their children lack the care they need. Preventing illness and suffering is the greatest care and love we can offer our families/brothers/sisters/communities.”
“Our mission is providing preventive care,” she said. “COVID has painfully taught us that breaking the trust with people who need care is dangerous.”
“Many Black residents and the poor have not been served, but now they are,” Stanford said. “Every person should be able to walk into a doctor’s office regardless of the color of their skin or insurance status and be seen with empathetic care, without bias and judgement.”
Last month, Stanford opened the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity in North Philadelphia. Since Nov. 3, the Black Doctors Consortium has seen more than 1,500 people for preventive care, mental health, COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations.
“But we need your help,” Stanford said. “Right now, until Jan. 3, 2022, your generosity will be matched dollar for dollar by Subaru. Please join us right now. COVID has taught us much: when one person is healthy, we are all better for it.”
