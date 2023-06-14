Serena Astillero, who is working as a nanny while attending college, speaks at a rally Wednesday to protest retaliation against colleagues who reported labor violations. At left is Nicole Kligerman, state director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ ABDUL SULAYMAN
Domestic workers rallied at Rittenhouse Square on Wednesday alleging that many employers in that wealthy neighborhood are retaliating against them for asserting their rights under city law.
In 2020, City Council unanimously passed a law creating a Domestic Workers Bill of Rights, championed by former Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez. The law requires employers to give the workers a written contract that details a job description, pay rates, schedules and benefits. It also calls for time off, mandatory meal breaks and advanced notice of termination.
The law is designed to protect domestic workers like Serena Astillero, 24, who is working as a nanny while studying to be an ultrasound tech at Community College of Philadelphia. She is a member of the state chapter of the National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA) and attended the rally to protest retaliation against her colleagues.
“This law is considered one of the best of its kind in the country for extending labor protection for the very first time in our city’s history to put 16,000 nannies, house cleaners and caregivers," said Nicole Kligerman, state director of the NDWA. "We’ve seen time and again that workers are standing up and fighting back and demanding respect, but employers are denying those rights and sometimes retaliating against them.”
More than a half-dozen states have passed similar laws protecting the rights of domestic workers, including California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Massachusetts, Oregon and Seattle. Similar legislation has been introduced in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
The NDWA has been organizing domestic workers in Pennsylvania since 2018.
According to a survey of 200 domestic workers by the NDWA, many employers, especially in the Rittenhouse community, have experienced retaliation after inquiring or speaking up about their rights. About 25% of those surveyed said they had experienced wage theft and about 44% reported violations of the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights.
Workplace abuse is committed behind closed doors in the community by some of the wealthiest people in the city, Kligerman said.
Some employers have even posted domestic workers' names on social media sites in an effort to tarnish them and discourage other employers from hiring them.
“I am proud to stand with Philadelphia's domestic workers. Everyone deserves dignity and respect in the workplace, whether they work in an office or a home,” said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District. “City Council's work on this issue did not end when the Domestic Worker Bill of Rights became law. We cannot stand idly by as employers ignore worker protections and retaliate against domestic workers who exercise their legal rights. It's up to us to educate, inform, and enforce the Bill of Rights, so our domestic workers receive the work environment they deserve."
The Pennsylvania chapter of NDWA is seeking to strengthen enforcement of the legislation, create a fund for workers who are being retaliated against and beef up staffing in the Office of Worker Protections.
Gauthier, along with Councilmembers at-Large Katherine Gilmore Richardson, a Democrat, and Kendra Brooks of the Working Families Party sit on the city’s Domestic Workers Standards and Implementation Task Force, created by Council in 2019. Richardson is chair of the Task Force.
Typically, domestic workers are employed in an individual's or family's home and do a variety of duties, such as cleaning, laundry, shopping, and caring for children or older adults. Some work in multiple homes and others work in a single household and sometimes live with their employers.
According to a 2019 study on domestic workers by the University of Pennsylvania’s Population Studies Center, about 16,000 are employed in Philadelphia. The vast majority are women with an average age of 40, about 54% are women of color, and most have a high school diploma or more education, the study found. About 28,000 domestic workers are employed in Pennsylvania.
According to the National Domestic Workers Alliance, about 2.2 million domestic workers are employed in the U.S.
The Penn study described domestic workers' socioeconomic status as “precarious.”
For example, full-time jobs for domestic workers with good working conditions are rare, the study said. Domestic workers work an average of 30 hours per week, with an average salary of $10,000 a year, in the Philadelphia area.
Many domestic workers are employed at multiple households to make ends meet, according to the Penn study.
As a result of historical discrimination against domestic labor and workers of color, the study said, most domestic workers lack basic labor protection available to other workers related to wages and scheduling and therefore are vulnerable to labor rights violations, the Penn study found.
