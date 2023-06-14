Domestic workers rally

Serena Astillero, who is working as a nanny while attending college, speaks at a rally Wednesday to protest retaliation against colleagues who reported labor violations. At left is Nicole Kligerman, state director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ ABDUL SULAYMAN

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Domestic workers rallied at Rittenhouse Square on Wednesday alleging that many employers in that wealthy neighborhood are retaliating against them for asserting their rights under city law.

In 2020, City Council unanimously passed a law creating a Domestic Workers Bill of Rights, championed by former Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez. The law requires employers to give the workers a written contract that details a job description, pay rates, schedules and benefits. It also calls for time off, mandatory meal breaks and advanced notice of termination.

