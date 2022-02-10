At-large Councilmember Allan Domb introduced legislation to limit the number of City Council terms to four on Thursday.
Domb said that limiting the four-year terms allows for new and innovative representation within council.
He requested that the legislation be put on the May 2022 primary election ballot.
“I believe that if we’re truly going to be a progressive City Council, we owe it to everyone we represent in this city to finally adopt term limits,” Domb said. “Elections are really not term limits, especially when we see 15% to 25% of the people vote. But one way to overcome a lack of voter engagement is to encourage turnover and a modern look at fresh candidates on a regular basis.”
Domb said other big cities such as Chicago and New York are adopting term limits and creating a more efficient and transparent government.
“Furthermore, we know term limits are effective. Look at officials in our higher state offices,” Domb said. “Our attorney general, auditor general and governor have been widely successful with their agendas — and they only have two terms to make an impact. Additionally, many municipal officials are held to term limits.
“I urge my colleagues to support this resolution and allow voters to decide in the upcoming election.”
In other business, At-large Councilmember Isaiah Thomas’ resolution authorizing hearings exploring sustainable solutions for the treatment of Philadelphia streets during winter weather was passed Thursday.
“Preparing our streets for inclement weather is vital to the safety of Philadelphia residents,” Thomas said. “But it doesn’t have to be at the expense of the safety of our environment. I look forward to hearing from sustainability experts and advocates to explore alternative methods for safe roads and a healthy Philadelphia environment.”
Some of these alternative methods include using beets instead of brine and salt on the city’s roadways during winter weather.
During speeches given by minority leaders, At-large Councilmember David Oh spoke on behalf of a mother living in constant fear for her and her children’s lives.
This mother was targeted by gunfire, and her daughter has been constantly beaten up at school due to another one of her children stepping forward as a witness in a gun violence case.
“This is a relocation issue,” Oh said. “You have to move the entire family. We cannot move the student to a school because the mother and her other children have not been moved. And it is difficult to coordinate all of this around the system dealing with placing people temporarily for testimony. There has to be a completely new system. It cannot be done by the same people. It has been a failure in this city.”
The mother obtained a gun for her safety, Oh said. And because of the difficulties this woman has had, he said four other mothers he was scheduled to meet with have backed off from being witnesses to crimes.
Councilmember Curtis Jones, D-4th District, said that fear of retaliation is a big reason witnesses are not testifying against shooters in gun violence cases.
“We have to rethink how important witness protection is in the pursuit of justice,” Jones said.
In other Council news:
• A resolution to honor Edward “Ed” McBride, PECO external affairs manager, was approved.
“Ed was just a great gentleman, and to his family, I also want to say thank you, he was always available to provide advice and guidance on anything, and we should all aspire to be someone like Ed McBride,” Councilmember Maria Quinones Sanchez, D-7th district said.
• A resolution celebrating the life and legacy of community and religious leader Imam Asim Abdur-Rashid of Masjid Mujahideen was also approved.
“I had the opportunity to hear Imam speak at a community event held in the wake of a tragic mass shooting on 16th street,” said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District. “And I saw firsthand how people believe in his words and his mission of peace and prosperity for all of our city’s residents — but especially our children.”
