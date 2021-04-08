A city legislator is trying to slash wage and business taxes as Philadelphia recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
But missing from the calculation is how the city will pay for it.
At-large Councilmember Allan Domb put forward a trio of tax-cutting proposals Thursday. One of the bills would cut the city’s wage tax for residents from 3.8% to 2.9% and non-resident rate from 3.5% to 2.8% over two decades.
The remaining two proposals would ease tax burdens on businesses.
One would reduce the net-income portion of the Business Income and Receipts Tax (BIRT) from 6.2% to 3% over a decade. The other bill would require businesses to pay either the gross-receipts portion of BIRT or net-income portion, whoever is higher; it is currently possible for businesses to pay both.
Domb pitched the proposals as tax reforms that could help restart and grow the city’s economy from the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democrat said the city’s taxes on wages and businesses — among the highest in the nation — could prove volatile in the coming years as more employees work remotely outside Philadelphia city limits, excluding them from the city’s wage tax.
“Philadelphia must become more competitive in the region and across major U.S. cities by attracting people and fostering job growth,” Domb said.
A legislative hearing for the proposals has yet to be scheduled.
The tax cut proposal could have a significant effect on the city’s revenues and budget, which rely heavily on wage and business taxes.
The city’s wage tax is the single largest source of revenue for the city’s budget (approximately 47%), while BIRT accounts for the third largest revenue source.
The pandemic has significantly affected city revenues. Last year, the city had to fill a $750 million budget hole for the current fiscal year, which began July 1, 2020. The city had faced a $450 million budget gap for the upcoming fiscal year before the passage of the March federal stimulus package, which is expected to funnel $1.4 billion to the city.
Mayor Jim Kenney will present his annual budget proposal April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.