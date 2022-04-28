At-large Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb has requested City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart conduct a formal audit of the City of Philadelphia’s Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant program.
In December, Domb said that Philadelphia needed to bring in outside experts to advise in the fight against the city’s gun violence program.
“I made it clear five months ago that we need to bring in a higher level of expertise in the fields of program evaluation and research,” Domb said. “This is a field that government does not specialize in, and we must lean into every evidence-based approach to violence prevention at every turn. It is too important for our communities that we get this right.”
Domb said that $65 million in grant funding had been dispersed for gun violence prevention without evidence of what works to reduce gun violence.
There were 10 homicides last week, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner. Philadelphia is on pace to surpass 500 homicides once again in 2022.
Domb said he wants Rhynhart to audit the program with the help of an academic expert team to determine whether the expansion program is effectively using its resources and supporting individuals and organizations that can benefit from the funding.
“This type of performance audit has the ability to become the foundation for a multi-year audit and analysis lead by a team of academic experts. It is designed to tell us what does and does not work when it comes to public spending on gun violence prevention programming,” Domb said.
In other City Council news, At-large Councilmember Derek Green introduced legislation proposing a special commission to gather public input for redrawing Philadelphia’s Council districts.
“The question now is whether this legislation will have a chance to be heard,” said Pat Christmas, Committee of Seventy’s policy director. “It was the Council president’s call on how to run the most recent redistricting process. Now he and his colleagues have an opportunity to offload the time-intensive work of map-making to another body that will basically do their homework for them. Who wouldn’t want that?”
Under the new legislation, the Council would have 12 months to pass new mapping ordinances instead of the current six-month process. Council President Darrell Clarke would appoint one person from each Council district to the commission, and a chairperson and 11th member would be chosen by the other 10 commission members.
Councilmember Cindy Bass, D-8th District, introduced a resolution to make May 1 National School Principals Day.
“I don’t want to overlook the work of these institutional leaders and the instructional work that they do,” Bass said. “Which is to ensure that children who attend their schools come first and provide quality education, equitable educational opportunities, and a safe, orderly environment, no matter who they are, where they come from, or where they live. They do this by providing teachers with strategic direction, assessing their performance, standardized curriculum development, monitoring student achievement, and encouraging the involvement of parents.”
