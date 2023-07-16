Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

A woman mourns during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.

— AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

 Joshua Bessex

A new hate crimes-reporting helpline is on the way — as well as a new grant to support victims of hate crimes in the Philadelphia area, announced the director of the Office of Victims of Crime (OVC) division of the Department of Justice.

In a Thursday, briefing from the OVC, director Kristina Rose, announced the division’s plans, and said more information will be available on the OVC website https://ojp.gov. She said the OVC hopes to establish three more-related programs and provide technical assistance. The new grant for hate crimes victims will be called “Futures Without Violence.”

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

