A new hate crimes-reporting helpline is on the way — as well as a new grant to support victims of hate crimes in the Philadelphia area, announced the director of the Office of Victims of Crime (OVC) division of the Department of Justice.
In a Thursday, briefing from the OVC, director Kristina Rose, announced the division’s plans, and said more information will be available on the OVC website https://ojp.gov. She said the OVC hopes to establish three more-related programs and provide technical assistance. The new grant for hate crimes victims will be called “Futures Without Violence.”
In addition to the helpline, the DOJ site says you may call 911 if you think you have been the victim of a hate crime. You may also report the crime to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at 1-800-225-5324 or fill out an online report at tips.FBI.gov.
The Justice Department division also announced “a new Youth Advocacy Corp. that provides fellowships and the opportunity for paid-placement internships in victim services areas for minorities.” Rose said that OVC has had requests for “culturally-responsive victim services.” It has recently decided to offer “listening sessions for trusted intermediaries…and peer reviews with people of culturally-diverse backgrounds.”
Our main goal is to provide “options, access and information to victims of crime. Every victim, every family, every person impacted by crime is unique,” said Rose. “If victims don’t know about services, or can’t access them, it’s as though they don’t exist at all.”
Rose also noted several other new OVC achievements during her two years as director. The OVC has enhanced partnerships with juvenile services groups to assist sexual assault survivors. And it has also worked to improve trauma-informed centers for victims who may be blind, visually-impaired, or deaf.
Victim services for crime survivors while they are still in the hospital was a top-of-the-list issue during the recent briefing. Temple University Hospital, received a recent OVC grant to "provide trauma-informed hospital-based services for crime victims...to avoid future violence."
The recent announcement of the closing of Jefferson Hospital's emergency room, means Temple and other hospital's will have to take on the overflow. The OVC's Trauma Victim Services Supports Advocate (TVSA) program serves "Philadelphians who are experiencing historic rates of gun violence and are marginalized by poverty and poor conditioning among traditional service infrastructures. Temple University Hospital is uniquely qualified to deliver TVSA, situated in the heart of the neighborhoods most affected by gun violence," according to the OVC.
For child victims of crime, Rose said her department recently released books to help younger victims to "navigate the courts and understand legal processes. Selected materials have been translated into multiple languages and have already been viewed 80,000 times," she said.
The organization is even planning to open an “emergency and transitional pet shelter” and housing for victims and their companion animals. According to the OVC, “Some 67% of all U.S. households, own pets and studies show that 71% to 88% of women entering shelters report pet abuse which perpetrators use to manipulate and control their victims. Other studies have shown that 12%-48% of victims remain with (and) return to abusers to protect the welfare of their companion animals.”
“We cannot use a cookie-cutter approach to understanding people and their traditions,” said Rose. Several services like a webinar on navigating OVC’s resources will be offered in both English and Spanish from now on, she said, and more assistance will be given to Native-American groups.
The OVC also announced that it is accepting nominations for its Annual National Service Awards presented during National Crime Victim’s Week. Nominations are due by August 10, 2023 for best allied professional, for its “Building Knowledge Through Research Award,” and for the “Tomorrow’s Leaders Award.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.