Changing the minds of a group of people who are not only diverse in terms of race and ethnicity, but also in perspective can be challenging, but when the discussion has to do with reparations it can appear impossible.
A recent documentary screening of "Reparations" brought such a group together.
“We were able to create a space such that people could be vulnerable and honest … We don't want to just be talking for the sake of talking. We want people's hearts and minds to be changed," said Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart, director of Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs for the city of Philadelphia. "We want to introduce new information that causes folks to question their assumptions and be perhaps open to a different way of relating to other people.”
She said she is hoping that an initiative from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office can promote a dialogue between the Black and Asian-American communities in the city and after the screening of the eye-opening documentary, she’s beginning to see some progress.
The Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs hosted a screening Monday of “Reparations” as part of a initiative, the Black + Gold Series. The free event was at the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch and concluded with a discussion with those in attendance.
The Black + Gold Series initiative was launched in February by the Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement (OPE) and aims to build “cross-racial conversations and dialogue to promote cooperation and mutual understanding … as well as partner with community-based organization ad institutions to highlight efforts to bridge together Black and Asian communities in Philadelphia.”
The initiative is in-part a reaction to the “collective grief and trauma” that have followed in the wake of the pandemic, civil unrest and the economic downturn.
In a post introducing the series, the OPE said, “there is much more work we must do to bridge divides and create opportunities for healing,” and specifically highlighted a recent SEPTA incident in November 2021 “involving African-American and Asian-American teenagers” as “illuminat(ing) this need.”
The incident in question involved the assault of an Asian-American teenager on SEPTA by four African-American teens and opened up a firestorm between the Black and Asian-American communities in Philadelphia last year.
According to Washington-Leapheart, the SEPTA incident “brought up some kind of old wounds. It reminded us about the old wounds that had yet to heal between Black and Asian-American communities … So the Black and Gold series is an intentional effort by the Office of Public Engagement to create spaces so that Black and Asian communities can talk through some of that difficult and complicated history and imagine a way forward.”
Washington-Leapheart said that “Reparations,” directed by Jon Osaki, was the “perfect opportunity” to contribute and push forward the ongoing dialogue.
The film, which combines interviews with members of the Black and Asian-American communities with archival footage and photos, focuses on the economic toll slavery has taken on African Americans, both historically and in present times.
It also looks at the ways that the Asian-American community has supported, and been supported by the progress the Black community has made in their struggle for justice.
The documentary highlights a U.S. House resolution that would establish the commission to study and develop reparations for African Americans, as an important legislative step.
“The Asian-American community in this country has gotten a very painful reminder of the presence of systemic racism in this country and myself, (as well as) many others in our community understand that in order to make progress in addressing this that we have to work with other communities, we have to be an allyship, we have to work in solidarity with other communities to address these issues collectively,” said director Jon Osaki in a pre-taped interview shown before the screening. “So this film is really meant to raise awareness that the Black reparations movement is not, it cannot just be that community advocating for itself, it has to be other communities standing up for them. And so that’s really the focus of this film.”
Among the community members in attendance, Rashaun Williams, co-chair of the Philadelphia chapter of N’COBRA, a group dedicated to the cause of reparations for Black Americans, said he felt that the documentary was a solid entry point into the ongoing dialogue surrounding the need for reparations, and in particular, was surprised to learn that “there were groups of Japanese Americans that were genuinely, honestly interested in redress for Black Americans.
“I think that it’s a great eye-opener and starting point to create those solidarities and points of advocacy between Black and Japanese Americans … This film should be an example for Philadelphia legislatures to do the intelligent, moral, and just thing of investigating how reparations can impact Black Philadelphians.”
Other events in the series have included roundtable discussions, an intercultural exchange, and a Black History Month program that looked at commonalities and differences between the African-American and Japanese-American communities.
Rob Buscher, president of the Philadelphia chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League, said he hopes that the Black + Gold Series can be the start of an ongoing dialogue between the Black and Asian-American communities in Philadelphia.
“Ultimately, there has been this kind of history, even locally, of Japanese Americans and African Americans and many other communities working together along civil rights and social justice movements but historically that’s not been something that is well known. And I think it’s important to kind of create these spaces for us to have intercommunal dialogues where we do talk about these kinds of histories together," he said. "This particular issue, there are many Japanese Americans who care deeply about Black reparations and folks are looking for opportunities to plug into this movement locally … Overall, I think the larger goal of Black and Gold is essentially solidarity building and it’s this idea about collective liberation.”
