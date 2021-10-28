All School District of Philadelphia schools will remain open for in-person learning if SEPTA strikes next week.
The current contract for the Transport Workers Union Local 234, SEPTA’s largest transit union, expires Sunday. If an agreement is not reached a SEPTA strike could occur as soon as Monday.
“Attending school in-person provides our young people with the familiar routines, sense of community and support services that they need for their social, emotional and academic well-being,” said district Superintendent William Hite.
“Now more than ever, our schools are safe havens for thousands of students who are experiencing the very real impacts of increasing gun violence and other traumas impacting our communities,” he added.
In a letter sent to families Thursday, Hite outlined the plans the district would follow in case of a SEPTA strike.
Students who are currently assigned to a bus or van route will continue to receive transportation services.
However, due to a national bus driver shortage, the district would be unable to provide transportation to students who are not currently assigned to a route.
Students who cannot attend school in person during a potential SEPTA strike due to transportation problems are expected to log into Google Classroom for their assignments and engage in asynchronous (independent) learning daily. Hybrid learning will not be offered and students will not be able to log into their classes virtually.
Grab-and-go meal kits will also be available at 12 school distribution sites across the city for families of enrolled students who cannot attend school in person if a SEPTA strike occurs.
“We expect all students to continue to attend school in person, all day and every day as a vital part of their social, emotional and academic well-being,” Hite said. “Families should also expect bus delays for student pickup and drop-off since more vehicles would be on the roadways in the event of a SEPTA strike.”
Staff are expected to report to work according to their normal schedule. Through feedback provided by the Staff Transportation Survey and other forums, the majority of district employees can find alternate ways to report to work.
Staffing at each school will be monitored daily and the district will deploy an educator and Central Office staffing support to schools that need additional coverage. All district offices will also operate on their normal schedules.
“No doubt this school year has had its challenges and the possibility of a SEPTA strike is yet another one that we will navigate together,” Hite said.
“If a strike occurs, please know that caring for the needs of our students, families and staff as we continue to safely operate our schools is our highest priority, as it has been throughout this pandemic.”
