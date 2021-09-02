School District of Philadelphia students will be engaged in 100% digital learning and instruction Friday as school buildings will be closed due the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
District offices will also be closed and staff are expected to work remotely.
All after-school activities including practice, games, extracurricular activities and after-school care are cancelled for the rest of the week.
However, schools will dismiss at their normal time and staff will remain in school buildings until all students have been picked up or dismissed.
School staff will also be communicating directly with families about dismissal for schools in flood-prone areas including Shawmont Elementary School, Cook-Wissahickon School, AMY Northwest, Academies at Roxborough, and Walter B. Saul High School.
The announcement comes after city officials said road conditions and other impacts from the storm are not expected to improve Friday.
The tropical storm brought heavy downpours, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes Wednesday causing historic flooding across the region.
District officials already delayed its opening for two hours Thursday for schools that open at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. They also closed the James Dobson Elementary School and Albert M. Greenfield School due to power outage issues.
The district started full in-person learning for the first time in 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.
School District of Philadelphia spokesperson Monica Lewis said the district implemented the two-hour delay after street closures impacted transportation across the city.
“By the time we received updated information about the road conditions, and particularly the flooding conditions, many of our students were already en route to school,” Lewis said. “That’s why the decision came out at a time that most people probably thought was later than it should have been.”
The school district will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day and Tuesday in observance of Rosh Hashanah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.