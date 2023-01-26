Students at a Philadelphia high school are being introduced to career opportunities in construction trades.
The School District of Philadelphia and the Laborers District Council are joining together to offer Strawberry Mansion High School seniors pre-apprenticeship training through the construction trades initiative.
The pilot program, which began this month and will last for 19 weeks, has 40 high school seniors learn construction techniques and concepts once a week.
“Back in the day, we had metal shop and wood shop classes at Strawberry Mansion High School,” said Council President Darrell L. Clarke, whose 5th District includes Strawberry Mansion High.
“For whatever reason, those classes fell by the wayside. Now, thanks to this partnership with the School District of Philadelphia, the Laborers District Council, and the high school, career technical education classes are back,” he said.
“For this initial class of 40 students, they’ll learn construction trades skills and important life skills to begin a path towards good-paying, family-supporting union jobs. This is a beginning and we couldn’t be more pleased,” he added.
Philadelphia Building Trades Council business manager Ryan Boyer said the joint effort will prepare students to have a lifelong career in the city.
“This program will provide the seniors of Strawberry Mansion with unprecedented access to opportunities to be an apprentice of the Philadelphia Building Trades union,” Boyer said.
“This is truly a testament to all of the unions in the building trades. They’re allowing their programs to be used to help the students at Strawberry Mansion,” he added. “This will lead to a lot of great long careers in unionized construction in this region.”
In the program, students will learn residual wiring, conduit bending, PPE [personal protective equipment] use and OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] compliance by building trades professionals. They will also receive instruction in personal and career development concepts including credit and budgeting, interviewing and conflict resolution.
Upon the completion of the program, students can earn a certificate in OSHA-10, which is training that teaches basic safety and health information to workers in construction and general industry and a time management certificate.
“What I love most about this program is that it seeks to support our students beyond career preparation,” said Councilmember Katherine Gilmore-Richardson. “It will also equip them with the soft skills needed to navigate the world we live in ... skills such as interviewing and conflict resolution.
“It’s so important, now more than ever, that we prepare our children to grow up to become well-rounded adults who are not only prepared for the workforce, but for everyday life,” she added.
Gilmore-Richardson said that labor jobs give people an opportunity to have a better life.
“It was labor unions that helped my parents enter the middle class when they moved to Philadelphia from the South in the 1950s,” she said.
“Labor unions are the backbone of our economy,” she added. “They provide a voice for the working class and serve as a ladder to a fulfilled life. No matter what step you are on in your career journey, with the support of unions, the sky’s the limit.”
