School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., center, speaks at the mega-event launch of the district's annual back-to-school bus tours on Monday. — TRIBUNE PHOTOS/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Parents and children in front of Martin Luther King High School at the launch of the bus tours on Monday.
Mayor Jim Kenney speaks at the launch of the bus tours on Monday.
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr., along with other school and city officials, kicked off its third annual back-to-school bus tour on Monday, but also promoted his strategic plan and a $70 million curriculum upgrade.
The tour got started at Martin Luther King High School on Stenton Ave., but will continue to about a dozen sites through Aug. 18.
“Parents can sign up for the parent’s portal so they can get important information throughout the school year and stay on top of our kid’s attendance and grades,” Watlington said. “Parents can learn how they can partner with the schools to make sure our students have excellent attendance this year.”
The school year starts on Sept. 5.
“It’s exciting to see our blue school buses decked out in their trademark Ring the Bell PHL, ready to roll and visit 11 sites across the city for the next month,” said Reginald Streater, Esq., president of the board of education. “In three years, our back-to-school bus tours have become a Philadelphia tradition.”
In July, the board of education unanimously approved “Accelerate Philly,” a five-year strategic plan for the school district “designed to accelerate student achievement by preparing them to imagine and realize the future they desire,” Watlington said.
After Watlington was hired in April 2022, he hosted 90 listening and learning sessions with more than 3,000 members from community groups, educators, family members and faith leaders, and then formed a transition team of educational experts to help shape the future of the 197,288-student district. With the help of 200 district officials, Watlington developed the strategic plan and priorities for the district.
Previously, Watlington was superintendent at the Rowan-Salisbury Schools in North Carolina.
According to Watlington, the new curriculum will start off with a focus on math and later will focus on reading.
“Last year, the percentage of students who attended 90% of every month increased from 57% to 60% and we want to get that number up to 90% this year,” Watlington said. “We made significant improvements last year and we want to partner with our parents to do to same this year.”
For example, teacher regular attendance was 84% last year, up from 77% in the previous school year, he said. In 2022, the number of students who dropped out of school declined by 265, compared to the previous year.
Councilmember Cindy Bass, D-8th District, said she was excited to have the kick off in her district.
“It sends a strong message about the importance of education throughout the city of Philadelphia,” Bass said. “This school [Martin Luther King H.S.] is well regarded in the community. King has really been the Northwest high school [since the closing of Germantown High School].
“We are making sure that young people are prepared on day one," Bass continued. "That sends the message that we care for you and we want good things for you and we are going to work to make that happen.”
Also present was Councilmember-at Large Kendra Brooks, WFP, and Stephen Fera, executive vice president of public affairs at Independence Blue Cross.
Mayor Jim Kenney, D., who championed the city’s free pre-kindergarten program, known as PHL-preK, was also in attendance. Since 2017, it has served 13,000 children ages 3-to-4. In the 2022-2023 school year, 4,300 children were enrolled.
“I care about education and I care about young people and I want to see them get a great start,” Kenney said. “It’s important that we invest in education. We’ve invested over a billion dollars in education during my administration.”
The bus tour is being sponsored by a grant from the Independence Blue Cross Foundation, along with partners such as Office Depot, Radio One and the Roosevelt Mall. There was also music along with food, including water ice and ice cream.
At the events, parents can register their children for school, get free required immunizations and physicals, get a free backpack with school supplies and students can participate in interactive educational activities.
