School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr., along with other school and city officials, kicked off its third annual back-to-school bus tour on Monday, but also promoted his strategic plan and a $70 million curriculum upgrade.

The tour got started at Martin Luther King High School on Stenton Ave., but will continue to about a dozen sites through Aug. 18.

swilliams@phillytrib.com

215-893-5787

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.