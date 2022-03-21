District Attorney Larry Krasner announced several charges against a general contractor for his role in taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from 11 individuals.
Juan Rodriguez, who was arrested March 18, took more than $400,000 from clients under construction companies DSV Construction Services LLC and J&C Contracting.
Since 2015, Rodriguez had been collecting down payments and sometimes total costs for jobs such as bathroom renovations and home reconstruction, buying equipment for some jobs, and doing quick work to make the appearance of a job look complete.
In 2018, Rodriguez was paid approximately $130,000 to rebuild a home after a fire. After payment, Rodriguez stopped working on the home and was fired. The residents demanded a refund but did not get one.
“This defendant shamelessly and repeatedly defrauded these victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Esack. “But today, we are one step closer to holding Mr. Rodriguez accountable. Philly Police and the DA’s Office strongly encourage individuals who suspect that an individual or group is committing fraud to contact us so that we can investigate.”
Assistant DA Anthony Gil said that criminal conduct could be tricky in cases like Rodriguez’s unless there is an established pattern of behavior.
“Our investigation revealed that from 2017 through 2021, Rodriguez defrauded at least 10 individuals in and around Philadelphia by taking money for doing part of the work and walking off the job with little to no explanation,” Gil said. “And at least four of those victims were over 60 years old.”
Gil said that the DA’s Office gave Rodriguez an opportunity to explain. He said that COVID-19, rising material costs and the civil unrest during the George Floyd protest accounted for high contracting costs.
“Individuals who are engaged in fraud, whether involving general contracting work or stealing homes through deed theft, should take note that law enforcement will hold you accountable,” Krasner said.
Krasner also said that the Attorney General’s Office has sued Rodriguez for four other matters.
Rodriguez was charged with 13 counts of home improvement fraud and 11 counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. His charges also include: receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices, misapplication of entrusted property and securing execution of documents by deception.
A preliminary hearing for Rodriguez is set for Friday.
