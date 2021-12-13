District Attorney Larry Krasner is ready to move forward a week after his “inarticulate” comments on the city’s gun violence crisis.
At his weekly gun violence briefing held at Love Zion Baptist Church, Krasner briefly reiterated that his remarks failed. He said he unintentionally hurt people and reemphasized specifically that Philadelphia has a gun violence crisis.
“I know that those words were the wrong ones,” Krasner said, growing emotional. “I chose them. They came out of my mouth. This is on me. I accept responsibility for that. I own that because I failed, and not acknowledging that pain ... a pain that disproportionately affects people of color and poor people. So for that, I am truly sorry.”
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd district, confirmed that she spoke with Krasner about his comments and that he expressed remorse for his words. She also vouched on behalf of Krasner’s actual work and the efforts he has taken to address the violence that continues to plague Philadelphia. Gauthier said that people should consider his actions, not what he said.
“He’s been right there with us, helping people to get justice,” Gauthier said. “His team is always out in our community. They bring a level of compassion that I’ve never seen before from a district attorney’s office. One of the things that I most admire about DA Krasner is that even as our city’s chief prosecutor, he understands that the spike in violence and gun violence that we’re seeing is not just about enforcement.”
Gauthier said that Krasner understands that the areas plagued by the most violence are those where people are disinvested. She said Krasner had been a vocal proponent of violence prevention in these areas, including investment in education, after-school programs and other community organizations.
Movita Johnson-Harrell, who has lost five people to gun violence, including two sons, is the founder of the Charles Foundation, which stands for “creating healthy alternatives results in less emotional suffering.” Johnson-Harrell’s son Charles was murdered in a case of mistaken identity in 2011. She said Krasner’s support and alignment in addressing gun violence had been essential factors in the success of her foundation and the D.A.O. C.A.R.E.S. program, which assists families that have lost someone to gun violence.
“DA Krasner and I met in 2017,” Johnson-Harrell said. “He was very interested in ending gun violence in addressing the harms that were being caused in Black and brown communities. He invited me to come into the district attorney’s office, and it is because of him that the C.A.R.E.S model came into the district attorney’s office.”
Like Councilmember Gauthier, Johnson-Harrell said people should not forget the frontline work Krasner has done standing with Black and brown victims to ensure they are supported during their trauma and working towards solutions that prevent further grieving.
Paula Peebles, chair of the Philadelphia National Action Network, said there has never been more access to the district attorney for Black community leaders and organizations in Philadelphia than under Krasner.
“We’ve never experienced with the previous DA to be able to contact the DA’s office and actually be able to gain information — able to work within the programs as established,” Peebles said. “We’ve tried this over the past decades.”
Krasner addressed the past week of gun violence from Dec. 3-9. The city has had 528 homicides in 2021, 12% more than last year. Last week there were eight homicides and 27 non-fatal shootings.
Krasner also announced the charges from an August triple-victim shooting. With the assistance of Chester, Pennsylvania, police, Shaquan Francis was charged with three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and one count of possession of an instrument of crime.
“I want to thank the Philadelphia Police for their hard work in investigating this crime, which resulted in bodily injury to the victims and damaged cars and other property belonging to residents of our city,” Krasner said. “As it happens, the defendant appears to have had a permit for his firearm. But any individual who uses a firearm against another person other than to defend themselves from imminent violence has no business owning a firearm, period.”
Beyond announcing the arrest, Captain Robert McKeever of the 19th police district shared tips on preventing carjacking and what to do if you are attacked.
McKeever said you should park in well-lit areas, always be aware of your surroundings, get an anti-theft device, lock your doors at all times, limit driving alone at night as much as possible, and don’t stop for stranded strangers. Instead, note their location and pull over in a safe place once you’re passed to call for help.
McKeever said you should give up your car if you have been attacked — your life is worth more. Try to remember a detailed description of the attackers. Always have your cellphone and use your best judgment when in unfamiliar areas.
