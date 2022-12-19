Authorities have arrested and charged five individuals believed to be affiliated with the street gangs “02da4” and “FSB,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Monday.
According to the district attorney’s office, these individuals were arrested on charges “ranging from straw purchasing of firearms to murder.”
“Not long ago, I promised the public that members of ‘02da4’ would ‘go to the jail.’ And now they have,” Krasner said in a statement released following the announcement during his weekly gun crimes update. “Let me be clear to all gang and group members who are involved in gun violence: You’re next.
“Put down the guns. Put them down now or get ready for a lot of unhappy holidays behind bars.”
Authorities said there are also warrants for three more individuals believed to be associated with the gangs.
Those arrested include 20-year-old Anthony Lacey-Woodson, who authorities say is responsible for the July 4, 2021, mass shooting in which two people were killed at a community barbecue.
Lacey-Woodson was also charged by authorities with murder and related offenses in the killing of 15-year-old Antonio Walker last spring.
According to authorities, Lacey-Woodson, along with Tyheed Cooper, Nasir Wells and Fabian Creary, all became subjects of investigation following a non-fatal shooting that occurred last year on the 3800 block of Parrish Street, in which authorities were able to use evidence from recovered from fire cartridge casings and “other technological evidence” to identify these individuals.
“This is a big swing taken against a horrible group that for too long has caused incalculable pain to the good residents of the city of Philadelphia who simply want to allow their children to play in the street or on the sidewalks of the blocks where they live and have not been able to do so. ... by the small amount of individuals who have perpetuated a massive amount of violence in these neighborhoods,” said Jeffrey Palmer, assistant supervisor of the Gun Violence Task Force.
“We want to thank our partners in law enforcement at the PPD (Philadelphia Police Department), Office of the Attorney General, FBI and federal agencies for their continued, collaborative work to help identify drivers of group gun violence in communities like Cobbs Creek.
With the city’s homicide and gun crime rate continuing to shift downward, Krasner said he believes this can be attributed to the lessening affects of the pandemic.
“Certainly it helps that law enforcement is able to function in a way that is more normal,” Krasner said. “It wasn’t that long ago that the Philadelphia courts experienced an unprecedented shutdown that narrowed their ability to handle cases drastically.
“That is different now.”
