Operational inefficiencies plague the Philadelphia Police Department, City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said in a new report analyzing the department’s spending.
The report said the department does not properly evaluate Operation Pinpoint — its main strategy to combat gun violence in the city — uses outdated technology and data collection systems, and suffers critical staffing shortages due to abuse of the department’s benefits for on-duty injuries.
The report also said PPD’s call response time to districts with predominantly white residents was “twice as fast” compared with response times to districts with predominantly Black residents.
“The Philadelphia Police Department is a vital public safety agency with an extremely difficult job," said Rhynhart. “My goal with this report is to improve public safety by highlighting operational challenges and shortcomings and making recommendations for organizational change to ensure police have the framework needed to do their job well.
“This report provides a path forward to revamp policing and build trust with the communities it serves. People should feel safe in their neighborhood, no matter where they live, and this report is an important step toward that.”
The controller’s office hired Stout, an advisory firm “with expertise in accounting and analysis of public finance, including experience with large government agencies,” to conduct the review, with the support of the Center for Policing Equity and Horsey, Buckner and Heffner.
The report was commissioned by City Council members in December 2020 following increased demands for police accountability across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.
The report said the police department has not conducted a formal evaluation of Operation Pinpoint, its strategy for combating crime, despite expanding the program in 2020. According to the report, the expansion of the program “impaired PPD’s ability to effectively implement it.”
The report suggested that an independent evaluation of the program be conducted in order to “assist in developing a comprehensive understanding of the additional data collection needs while also assessing where improvement can be made in the shared commitment among district captains.”
During her press conference, Rhynhart said the discrepancy in response times to Black and white areas was "a serious problem and must be fixed."
"Where you live should not dictate how quickly police respond to your call," Rhynhart said.
The report suggested analyzing response times to “understand the factors that create inefficiencies and slow response times.”
The report also said the system for investigating heart and lung cases for injured officers was “convoluted, lacks accountability, and does not appear to be accurate.”
According to the report, that has led to several instances of abuse that contribute to the department's understaffing, which is a major concern for the department.
The report said PPD recruitment strategies have been largely ineffective, and that if the department continues to lose staff at the current rate it will need to almost triple recruitment and retention efforts to meet the city's needs.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who was not interviewed for the report, responded in a letter to Rhynhart that she is “grateful that the Philadelphia Police Department has the opportunity to provide feedback to the review,” and that the department has already begun to implement some of the report's recommendations.
A spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney also responded to the report in a statement to the Tribune.
“We agree with the report’s emphasis on the importance of community engagement on issues of public safety, which is why we have worked to broaden the conversation with Philadelphia residents to better address their needs,” the statement said.
“While the report makes some important points, we are continuing to review it and have concerns about inaccuracies or inadequate context that does not show a full account of PPD’s current operations.”
John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 in Philadelphia, responded to the report by lambasting the controller for allegedly using the report as the basis of her unannounced mayoral campaign, saying, “If you want to run for mayor we wish you luck, but don’t do it on the backs of hardworking — overworked police officers in the city of Philadelphia.”
