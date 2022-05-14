In April Philadelphia’s City Council released a report full of failures within the Department of Human Services, mainly focused on the city’s children’s welfare system.
DHS communications director Nya Stirrup told The Philadelphia Tribune that DHS was disappointed that the agency could not collaborate with City Council on the review.
“DHS remains laser-focused on supporting families,” Stirrup said. “Our diversion programs (which means families are supported to safely care for their children without DHS involvement) served 5,182 children in the fiscal year 2021.”
One program offered through DHS is Intensive Prevention Services (IPS).
The community-based program is offered to children and teenagers from ages 10 to 19 to improve their behaviors and prevent them from making bad decisions.
“Intensive Prevention Services is a community-based prevention program designed for youth who may be at risk for involvement with the juvenile justice system,” said Damon Trip, program administrator of Community Evening Resource Centers and Intensive Prevention Services. “But we also will not close our doors to any youth who wants to do something outside of hanging out on the corners or in their communities.”
According to Trip, the program is really about positive mentorship. There is a middle school and a high school cohort.
“We put different activities in front of them and different experiences in front of them,” Trip said. “That they may not be used to in the underserved community they may reside in.”
“So basically, it’s all about mentorship, life skills, positive youth development in a setting in which they can thrive with their colleagues or their young people around their age. We bring in facilitators, and I don’t want to delve too much into the nuances, but it’s a site-based programming setup and a home-based program that engages the total family. We don’t just deal with the youth, but we connect, communicate, and engage the whole family. It’s a 90-day program which will extend out to six months.”
All of the participants in the program get a customized plan focusing on self-worth, enhancing life skills, academic support and improvement in personal relationships at home and school.
According to Trip, while the target for participants in the program is 90 days to hit their goals, it can be extended if a person does not feel they are ready to phase out, need more progress, or plainly because they get attached to the staff.
“We want to provide those safe spaces in the community and not have the youth feel that they are just being ushered out of the program after 90 days,” Trip said. “You know because they build attachments with the staff. They attach themselves to mentors.”
“Whether the challenge is social, emotional, or academic, IPS is there to get in front of whatever challenge you may be dealing with at that time of your life,” he said.
Another program Trip talked about is a community evening resource centers.
Currently operating in South and Southwest Philly, Community of Compassion CDC Inc. and Diversified Community Services operate daily.
The centers provide safe spaces for young people, including enrichment activities.
“The concept is to have the safe spaces for young people,” Trip said. “Especially within this climate that they’re dealing with right now in Philadelphia, where they can get additional enriching programming during the hours between 7-9 p.m. Positive youth development again, a nice meal, and just being in front of mentors that care about their well-being. Because that’s something that’s missed out on here.”
Laura Morris oversees the prevention division with DHS. She said that people do not realize that the DHS funds many community-based programming within Philadelphia.
Morris said that many parenting programs within her division focus on physical and mental well-being.
“All of our parenting groups are evidence-based, our technical term, meaning that they’ve been studied and actually use a curriculum,” Morris said.
Morris added that they try to sway families away from physical discipline and towards areas of relationship and attachment and bonding.
“Most of the programs are pretty general about adolescent development and talk about normal ages and stages, like what to expect from a 15-year-old with testing boundaries, roles communication,” Morris said.
