It’s been almost six years since KBK Enterprises was selected to purchase and convert the historic Germantown YWCA building into apartments and retail space.
In November 2016, the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority (PRA) Board of Directors approved KBK Enterprises’ proposed plans for 12 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom living units with commercial and retail space on the first two floors of the building.
However, the Black-owned company has yet to start working on the project, even though it was slated for completion by 2019.
Now some local residents are asking the PRA to withdraw their approval for the proposal.
“KBK was given the right to develop the Y and they have failed in six years to meet the requirements that the PRA has,” said Yvonne Haskins of The Friends to Save the Germantown YWCA.
Neighborhood residents formed The Friends of Save the Germantown YWCA in 2015, when the building was at risk of demolition.
On Oct. 13, Haskins and other Germantown residents attended a monthly meeting to urge the PRA to withdraw its support of KBK Enterprises and put out a new Request for Proposals (RFP).
“We know that you have the power and the authority without anybody else to withdraw that award,” Haskins said she told the PRA.
“You can do that and secondly you have the power to put out a new RFP. If you do that we will be your partner and we will get a thousand signatures on a petition. We will rally the community to support your actions and I believe that will push back any kind of council prerogative.”
In an e-mailed statement, a PRA spokesperson said the authority takes the concerns of the community seriously.
“We share the community’s concerns regarding the lack of progress on the proposed project and the PRA has taken actions over the past several years to assist and request the developer, KBK Enterprises (“KBK”), to provide the necessary information and documentation to be able to commence construction at 5820-24 Germantown Avenue,” the PRA said.
The PRA has issued a letter to KBK demanding that it provide the PRA with the necessary documentation evidencing KBK’s ability to proceed to settlement and commence construction.
If the PRA does not receive the requested documentation within the next 30 days, it anticipates terminating negotiations and rescinding its selection of KBK as the proposed developer of the project.
Haskins said neighbors wanted to see the Germantown YWCA site converted into affordable senior housing, but Councilmember Cindy Bass, 8th District, pushed back against those plans. Bass had opposed a proposal from developers Ken Weinstein and Mission First Housing Group, which would have been a 50 unit complex for low-income seniors.
Bass is backing the proposal by KBK Enterprises. She contends the project is being held up by the PRA.
“I want it to be clear that KBK has never had the ability to begin construction on this project because the Redevelopment Authority has not given them the authority to be able to do so,” Bass explained.
“KBK has never had ownership of this property. It is still in the Redevelopment Authority’s hands.”
Bass said the community should be “kicking up dust” with the PRA and should back KBK Enterprises’ efforts.
“I think that the displeasure is displaced,” Bass said. “It needs to be placed at the feet of who is holding the keys to the property right now and that’s the Redevelopment Authority for sitting on it and not allowing KBK to get in there and do what needs to be done,” Bass said.
Bass said $2 million has been committed to the project through the City’s neighborhood preservation funding.
Calls and e-mails to KBK Enterprises officials were not returned as of the Tribune’s deadline.
Bass says KBK Enterprises faced various challenges from the PRA such as paperwork issues and being questioned over its choice of a contractor for the project. This would mark the company’s first Philly-based adaptive reuse project. KBK lists projects in Pittsburgh, New Orleans, New York City and Columbus, Ohio.
“It’s my opinion that KBK is a minority developer that has been trying to break into the Philadelphia market,” Bass said.
“I believe that they have been stopped at the door because there are people who do not want them to have access to the market and to disrupt some of the developers who are doing business in this neck of the woods.”
“There is a very limited number of successful Black developers in this city and the Redevelopment Authority seems as if they intend to keep it that way,” she continued.
The historic YWCA building dates back to 1915 and served as a haven for Black and white women in Germantown and became deeply involved with the Civil Rights movement. In recent years, the abandoned building located at 5820 Germantown Ave. had fallen victim to fires and decay.
The building sat for almost five years under the possession of the city after foreclosing on the former owners, Germantown Settlement.
