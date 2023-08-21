City Council President Darrell Clarke was sued by the developer of an apartment building on Girard Ave. opposed by the area neighborhood group, for appealing a zoning decision in his favor, alleging that it cost him thousands of dollars. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ ABDUL SULAYMAN
City Council President Darrell Clarke was sued by the developer of an apartment building on Girard Ave. opposed by the area neighborhood group, for appealing a zoning decision in his favor, alleging that it cost him thousands of dollars.
Reached by telephone on Monday, Ori Feibush, president of OCF Realty, the developer of the $17.2 million, four-story apartment building at 1201 Girard Ave. on the south end of the historic, Yorktown community, declined to comment citing pending litigation.
A spokesperson for Council President Darrell Clarke, D.-5th District, where the development is located, referred reporters to the city law department, which is defending the lawsuit. A department spokesperson declined to comment, citing the lawsuit.
In his suit in Common Pleas Court, Feibush alleges that Clarke’s appeal of his zoning decision was "frivolous," and cost him money and the ability to finance other projects because of the resulting several month delay, during which times interest rates increased, the suit alleges. The zoning board later ruled in his favor.
The suit seeks $2 million in damages.
The development was also opposed by State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D.-181st District, who represents much of the neighborhood.
“Yorktown is a positive example of Black home ownership for the rest of the city,” Kenyatta said.
Patricia Crosby, president of the Yorktown Community Organization, said the community had opposed the project, along with several apartment buildings surrounding the community because they are not affordable for most neighborhood residents, change its character and lack sufficient parking.
In addition, the explosion in luxury apartment buildings is driving up property values, taxes, rent and forcing older residents on fixed income out of the neighborhood, she said. This process is known as gentrification and is happening in north, west, south Philadelphia and other parts of the city.
But Feibush said his company contributed $916,000 to the Philadelphia Affordable Housing Trust Fund, to help people stay in their homes.
According to Crosby, it’s ironic that Feibush is filing suit against Clarke because he won the case and his building is completed.
“He probably hasn’t rented out as many apartments as he expected,” Crosby said. “You go down Girard Ave. and all you see is apartment buildings. The average person can’t afford these apartments. They think people from New York are going to rent all these apartments. But they can’t rent them as fast as they build them.”
In addition to apartment buildings at 8th & Girard, 10th & Girard, there are also two apartment buildings at Broad and Master Sts. Another apartment building is planned next door at the site of the former legendary Blue Horizon boxing venue.
At Broad and Girard on the site of the former CVS drug store, another apartment/ retail complex is under construction. It is a seven-story, 27,000-square foot development that will be a mix of about 200-studio, one and two bedroom apartments. The building will have some retail on the first floor.
It is being development by Hightop Real Estate Development and designed by Coscia Moos Architecture.
Community activists say none of the apartment buildings have sufficient parking. Another one is planned for Broad and Jefferson Sts.
According to the website GetChalet, the average occupancy rate for apartment buildings in 2023, is about 37% in Philadelphia, mainly as result of the Covid pandemic. The average rent for a one bedroom apartment in Philadelphia, is about $1,800, according to the website RentCafe.
In the 1960s, Yorktown, which has more than 600 homes, was designed to attract mostly moderate and middle-income African American families. It was built by a partnership between the city of Philadelphia and Bright Hope Baptist Church at 12th & Cecil B. Moore Ave.
Ironically, right next to the church on the north end of Yorktown on Cecil B. Moore Ave., of Yorktown, construction is nearly complete on yet another 320-unit apartment building.
In 2012, Yorktown was listed on the National Historic Register. It has been home to prominent African Americans such as the late attorney Charles Bowser, the late former Councilmember Augusta Clark and former Mayor John F. Street.
Back then, the homes sold for between $10,000 and $12,000. Today, some Yorktown homes are selling for up to $300,000. In the last several years, home prices have driven up by partly by investors who bought Yorktown homes and illegally rented them out to multiple students at Temple University. In the last few years, real estate taxes in Yorktown have increased by almost $1,000.
The neighborhood is bounded by 13th St. to the west and 10th St. in the east.
“Yorktown is being squeezed,” said Rene McNear, a long-time Yorktown resident and elected leader of the 20th Ward. The 20th ward includes much of the neighborhood.
