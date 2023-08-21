Developer sues Council

City Council President Darrell Clarke was sued by the developer of an apartment building on Girard Ave. opposed by the area neighborhood group, for appealing a zoning decision in his favor, alleging that it cost him thousands of dollars. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ ABDUL SULAYMAN

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Reached by telephone on Monday, Ori Feibush, president of OCF Realty, the developer of the $17.2 million, four-story apartment building at 1201 Girard Ave. on the south end of the historic, Yorktown community, declined to comment citing pending litigation.

