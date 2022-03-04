District Attorney Larry Krasner announced charges against former Philadelphia Police Homicide Detective James Pitts on Thursday.
Pitts, 51, a veteran detective, was brought up on charges stemming from his role in a 2013 wrongful murder conviction.
The Court of Common Pleas recommended two counts of perjury and three counts of obstructing the administration of law after Pitts allegedly was involved in violent interrogation tactics against Obina Onyiah. The charges also stem from false testimony.
Onyiah was convicted of robbing and murdering jewelry store owner William Glatz.
Although a surviving witness said that the suspect was 5-foot-7 or 5-foot-8, Onyiah, who is 6-foot-3, was implicated based on false testimony by a jailhouse informant, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
According to a grand jury investigation, “Pitts was acting within his official capacity as a PPD employee when he committed these crimes.”
Pitts started with the Philadelphia Police Department since 1996 and became a detective in 1999. In 2006, he joined the homicide unit.
Detailed analysis showed other instances in which Pitts’ character came into question. For example, while off duty, Pitts was involved in a domestic violence incident where he punched his wife in the stomach, resulting in charges of conduct unbecoming an officer by the Police Board of Inquiry.
Also stated by the grand jury, Pitts “habitually used coercive interrogation techniques when interviewing suspects and witnesses in the homicide unit and lied under oath to conceal his criminal acts.”
During a 2013 trial, Onyiah unsuccessfully argued that the confession he made to Pitts was coerced.
Eventually, scientific evidence from experts showed that Onyiah’s confession was false.
On May 4, 2021, Onyiah’s murder conviction was vacated by the Court of Common Pleas.
“As with all criminally charged defendants, Detective Pitts is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “This remains an open and active criminal investigation.” He said that anyone with information of possible public corruption or official misconduct may contact the Special Investigations Unit at DAO_SIU@phila.gov.
Since 2018, Krasner’s office has had 24 exonerateions, with a vast majority being homicides.
