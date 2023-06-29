Philadelphia Police

As of Wednesday, there have been 350 nonfatal and 87 fatal shooting victims in Philadelphia this year, according to the Office of the City Controller’s gun violence database.

—AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

For the second time in three months, a deputy landlord-tenant officer in Philadelphia has fired a gun on the job, according to law enforcement.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning while the officer was serving an eviction on the 5500 block of North American Street in the Olney section of the city. Police say the officer fired his weapon “in defense” after a locksmith opened a door and a pit bull “charged” at him.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.