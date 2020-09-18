City and state Democrats gathered for a victory lap on Friday over recent voting victories in Pennsylvania's highest court that they supported but stressed the need to cast a ballot on Nov. 3.
Democrats praised the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for a series of rulings this week that will significantly shape how the November election will run.
State Sen. Sharif Street, vice chair of the state’s Democratic Party, contended some of the court decisions thwarted targeted attempts of suppressing minority voters.
“We talk about Black and brown communities, well, the voter suppression didn’t just target Black people, it also was heavily directed at our Latino community,” said Street (D-3) while joined by more than a half dozen other officials at the foot of the Octavius V. Catto statue on the south apron of City Hall.
Mayor Jim Kenney pleaded with registered voters to cast their mail-in ballots early or show up at the polls. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19.
“You’ve got to get off the couch, go to a polling place; or send in your mail-in ballot; ask for your mail-in ballot, send it in; make sure you’re registered to vote,” Kenney said.
The state’s highest court extended the deadline for mail ballots to 5 p.m. the Friday after the Nov. 3 election; removed the Green Party’s presidential ticket from the ballot; and upheld a requirement that poll watchers can only work in the county where they are registered to vote.
In addition, the state Supreme Court allowed voters to use drop boxes to return their mail ballots. President Donald Trump’s campaign sued to prevent the use of drop boxes.
Bob Brady, chairman of Philadelphia’s Democratic City Committee, said the court decisions will help both Democrats and Republicans to vote.
“Those drop-boxes don’t say only Democrats can vote there,” Brady said.
Yet the Trump campaign scored a victory in the high court over so-called “naked ballots,” or mail-in ballots returned without a secrecy envelope. If someone fails to use a secrecy in the upcoming election, the ballot can be tossed.
Pennsylvania is one of a few swing states in the upcoming election that could determine whether Trump wins reelection or falls to former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by slightly more than 44,000 votes.
Pennsylvania expanded the use of mail-in ballots last year, which was followed by additional election changes stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic. More than 3 million voters are expected to cast ballots by mail in the Nov. 3 election — more than 10 times the number who voted by mail in Pennsylvania in 2016’s election, according to The Associated Press.
On the ballot, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, is running for re-election against Republican challenger Heather Heidelbaugh. Nina Ahmad, a Democrat, is running against Republican Timothy DeFoor for auditor general.
The entire U.S. House of Representatives and all state representatives in the General Assembly are up for election, as well as state senators in odd-numbered districts.
Next week, the city commissioners, a three-member elected board tasked with overseeing the city’s elections, will propose to establish 15 satellite election offices throughout Philadelphia.
If the new offices are approved, it would create 17 locations where voters could register to vote, request a mail-in ballot in-person, receive their ballot, vote and return it. The offices would be open seven days a week through Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.