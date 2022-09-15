The remaking of City Council has begun, as two Democratic nominees were chosen by their party to replace former Council members Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones Sánchez.
Philadelphia Democratic ward leaders voted to nominate Quetcy M. Lozada, a longtime community activist who was chief of staff to Sanchez for 12 years, for the 7th District; and Anthony Phillips, a Democratic committee person in Parker's district and the executive director of a nonprofit educational group called Youth Action, for the 9th District.
Bob Brady, chairman of Democratic City Committee, said they will be on the ballot Nov. 8, when state voters go to the polls to choose a governor and U.S. senator.
Lozada and Phillips are virtually assured of winning, because of the Democrats huge advantage in registration over the Republicans in those two Council districts.
Earlier this month, three Council members resigned: Derek Green, an at-large member, along with Parker and Sánchez. All three say they are running for mayor. Allan Domb, an at-large Council member who resigned in August, is expected to run for mayor, but hasn’t announced it yet.
The 7th District includes part of North and lower Northeast Philadelphia, including Kensington and Frankford. The 9th District includes parts of Mount Airy, East and West Oak Lane and other parts of Northwest and Northeast Philadelphia.
On Thursday, Council President Darrell L. Clarke said elections for the two at-large, or citywide seats left vacant by the resignations of Domb and Green, will also take place Nov. 8.
“We need as many City Council members as possible to consider and do the people’s business — reducing poverty, preventing gun violence, creating jobs — every issue confronting our city,” Clarke said.
If elected, the nominees will serve until 2023, when all 17 seats in City Council are up for election.
“I am humbled and I am honored by the fact that the party has nominated me to fill the seat of 7th Council District,” said Lozada, who is a vice president at Esperanza, a nonprofit group that advocates for the Latino community.
Lozada said she is a lifelong resident of the district.
"I know firsthand the needs of the district and I know what the challenges are," she said. "I am excited to bring about my ideas and my leadership to help move the 7th District forward. I am looking forward to working with the party structure and the committee people of the district, to see what their priorities are."
For example, Lozada said, the district is one of the poorest in the city and is suffering from gun violence, the opioid crisis and generational poverty.
"My work has always been around community service, so that is my foundation," she said. "I am ready to lead and build on the work and foundation of Councilwoman Sánchez."
The Philadelphia Tribune reached out to Parker and Phillips, but they didn’t return calls as of press time.
"I am excited that Quetcy Lozada is the7th District ward leaders' Democratic nominee for the Council seat,” Sánchez said. “As my former chief of staff, I know they have chosen the best candidate to represent them and their constituents. She is smart, hard-working, and will fight for the district as hard as I did for the last 14 years."
Said Clarke: "It’s important that our elections be as open and democratic as possible. I expect a full, robust process of candidates and voters considering all their options next year. We have urgent issues confronting our city, and we'll keep doing our jobs for the people of Philadelphia."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.