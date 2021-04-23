In the midst of rising homicides in Philadelphia, a slew of local and state Democratic officials pledged to launch a coordinated effort to address gun violence.
Yet pols admitted they “don’t have the answer” to reverse the trend of increasing gun violence as of yet and have failed to be “committed to the problem” in the past.
Following a closed door community meeting at a West Philadelphia YMCA, Gov. Tom Wolf said the level of gun violence throughout the state was “unacceptable” and more must be done to address the systemic inequities that were fueling gun violence.
“As we’re coming out of the COVID pandemic, things are not getting any better. A lot more needs to be done,” Wolf said while standing alongside officials outside the YMCA. He added: “We cannot keep going on the way we are right now.”
State Sen. Anthony Williams said the meeting began a dialogue for officials to “compare notes” about priorities and issues around addressing gun violence, and listen to community members.
The governor said past efforts to reduce violence through gun control legislation and other measures have not worked.
“I don’t have the answer. I don’t think any of us have the answers yet,” Wolf said about providing immediate solutions to reducing gun violence. He added: “We need to figure this out.”
Mayor Jim Kenney had a pair of requests for state leaders: More funding for anti-violence programs and passing state gun control measures to reduce the availability of guns. State law prevents Philadelphia from passing its own gun control regulations.
Kenney said state leaders may match or exceed his administration’s own proposed $35 million investment for anti-violence efforts in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
“I am thrilled to have this team behind me,” Kenney said. “They’ve always been behind us on many things and their renewed effort or their increased effort to help us with this is really welcome.”
Wolf said he believed that some gun control reforms could pass in the Republican-controlled state legislature without providing a timeline. State Republicans have squashed gun control proposals for decades.
However, state Rep. Joanna E. McClinton, D-191st District, said gun control measures will be stalled as long as Democrats remain in the minority in both legislative state Houses. Not a single Republican state representative was present at the news conference.
“If you want to see changes to the gun laws, write, contact, lobby the legislators who are Republicans,” McClinton said.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the city was at a “critical juncture” and gun violence would not go away until politicians address the “root causes of the problems that we’re seeing.”
“The root causes of the issues are not going to go away unless it’s addressed by the people standing behind me,” the police commissioner said referring to the elected leaders.
Williams said local and state officials have not previously united to hash out a united anti-gun violence strategy with community members.
“This has never happened. We don’t get together,” Williams said, adding: “We first need to show that we are committed to the problem. With all due respect, we’ve never done that.”
The new effort also included state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the state’s top prosecutor. District Attorney Larry Krasner was invited, but did not attend.
The number of homicides in Philadelphia stood at 156 as of Friday, up 32% compared with the same time last year, according to the police department’s website. The city also is coming out of a historically violent year where 499 were murdered, a figure not seen since 1990 when 500 homicides were reported.
The new pledge to address gun violence from top officials drew skeptical responses from residents.
While sitting outside the YMCA, Russel Price, 66, said he had little hope that much would change following the community meeting, which he did not attend. He said officials don't do a good job of listening to and responding to the community's needs.
"As soon as they leave here, somebody's going to get shot,” Price said.
Cykhira Walton, 28, listened to the elected leaders speak with her 22-month-old son in tow. Walton, a law school graduate studying to pass the state bar exam, said she was scared to walk outside with her son even during the day due to the level of gun violence there.
Walton stressed communities like West Philadelphia needed more resources. While she welcomed the new collaborative effort by politicians, she wanted to hear more specific actions they will take on the local level.
“They’re making a claim because people want to hear something,” Walton said. “But I don’t think that they really know what to do to help with (reducing) the gun violence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.