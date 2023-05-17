Democratic mayoral nominee

Cherelle Parker made history Tuesday, when she won the city's democratic nomination for mayor. SUBMITTED PHOTO

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

After becoming the first Black female to win the democratic nomination for mayor, Cherelle Parker, 50, is resting at home Wednesday after a hospital visit for a dental emergency, her campaign said in a statement.

A former city and state legislator, Parker won in a nine person race that was competitive among the top five contenders, according to several polls.

swilliams@phillytrib.com

215-893-5787

