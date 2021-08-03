The more contagious delta variant is fueling a rapid rise in COVID-19 case counts in Philadelphia that is disproportionately affecting young adult African Americans, according to the city’s top doctor.
But the Kenney administration will not mandate city workers get the vaccine or proof of vaccination for indoor dining and a variety of other activities.
Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said she was concerned about how quickly virus case counts are rising, which have doubled over the span of one week last month before doubling again. Case counts remain below those at the height of the pandemic.
“The pandemic in Philadelphia has taken a turn that none of us wanted to see,” Bettigole said during a virtual COVID-19 news briefing Tuesday.
Virus case counts are rising the fastest among the unvaccinated ages 20 to 34, with African Americans more impacted than other racial groups. Bettigole said it was a “race against time” to vaccinate young adults before the virus spreads further.
“There are more cases in African Americans than among other groups,” Bettigole said. “There’s definitely still a large group of young Black adults in our city that are at risk and who are getting infected, some of whom are ending up in the hospital.”
The Kenney administration is mulling vaccination mandates for the city’s 27,400 workers. New York City and the state of California have imposed vaccine mandates on public employees.
“Those are conversations that are ongoing,” Bettigole said. “We haven’t reached a final decision. We are talking to stakeholders within the city, talking to the unions.”
Requiring proof of vaccination for workers and customers at activities around the city, such as indoor dining and gyms, also is not on the Kenney administration’s radar. Some local restaurants have begun requiring that customers show proof of vaccination.
“We have not been actively looking or talking about something like that,” Bettigole said.
New York City will become the first city in the U.S. to require proof of vaccination for workers and customers at indoor dining, gyms, entertainment and performances, according to the New York Times.
Tuesday marked the resumption of the Kenney administration’s weekly news briefings on the coronavirus. The mayor was not present.
The city is averaging 119 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past two weeks, up from 25 reported July 1, according to the city’s health department reported Monday.
The city’s positivity rate is now 4% during the past two weeks, up from 1% on July 1, according to the health department.
More than 62% of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated.
Bettigole stressed vaccinations will not prevent infections altogether but prevent serious illness. The health commissioner noted that the unvaccinated account for nearly all virus-related hospitalizations.
