The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) celebrates its 50th anniversary this month with the theme “50 Years of Service Honoring the Past and Serving the Future.”
The DEA’s primary goal is to remove dangerous drugs from the street and keep them from coming across U.S. borders.
Last week, Mayor Jim Kenney celebrated a multi-agency law-enforcement effort that led to 175 arrests and seized more than $1.4 million in drugs, plus 27 guns, in the city’s Kensington section.
The arrests involved agents from the Philadelphia police, the FBI and the DEA who confiscated 60 pounds of marijuana, 1,200 grams of heroin and 850 grams of fentanyl.
Nationally, the DEA has seized more than 39 million fentanyl pills and more than 6,500 pounds of fentanyl powder this year, representing a total of over 190 million deadly doses, according to the agency. Just two milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose, the agency says.
In 2022, the DEA seized more than 58 million fentanyl-laced fake pills and more than 13,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, representing more than 387 million lethal doses.
Fentanyl is “currently the most dangerous drug Americans are encountering,” says the DEA, and it is “50 times more powerful than heroin.”
This year the drug enforcement agency focused on outreach, prevention, engagement and arrests, as well as education and a social media campaign to steer young people away from the dangers of drugs.
The “One Pill Can Kill” campaign has resources in English and Spanish and encourages parents, teachers, educators and community organizations to push young people to make safe and healthy lifestyle choices.
In April 2022, the DEA said it helped cut off a crystal methamphetamine pipeline to the Southeastern Pennsylvania region with the arrest of five key drug-traffickers from Philadelphia, King of Prussia, Exton, East Lansdowne and Los Angeles.
In one bust they seized 83 pounds of crystal meth valued at $3.7 million. The meth drug trafficking ring included parts of Philadelphia, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and also involved drugs like fentanyl.
The DEA was formed in July 1973 by then-President Richard Nixon, who declared “an all-out global war on the drug menace.” The new agency also involved the FBI in drug enforcement for the first time in an effort to combat organized crime’s role in drug trafficking.
Today, the DEA employs 10,000 people around the world, including special agents, investigators, intelligence analysts and chemists. It has 24 domestic offices and 93 foreign offices.
The DEA’s current most wanted list includes fugitives Carlos Omar Felix-Gutierrez, Silvano Francisco-Mariano, Liborio Nunez-Aguirre and Alan Gabriel Nunez-Herrera, who are all wanted for fentanyl importation and trafficking conspiracy, weapons violations and money laundering.
