Michael Days, vice president for diversity and inclusion at the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News, has announced he will retire at year's end.
Days arrived at The Daily News in 1986 and then spent the next 25 years at the tabloid, moving up the ranks from reporter to business editor to managing editor to editor. He led the Daily News for 10 years over two stints, and it was under his tenure that the paper won a Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism.
Days was the last editor of the Daily News before it merged with The Inquirer and Philly.com to create a unified newsroom. He was also the Inquirer’s managing editor in 2011 and 2012.
Days has been in his present executive position since 2018, two years after owner The Lenfest Institute created The Philadelphia Foundation to run the media operation.
