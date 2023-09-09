Headquarters of the School District of Philadelphia. Twenty percent of students in grades 3-8 scored proficient or advanced on the math PSSA, a 3.6% increase from 2021-2022. — TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Philadelphia students in grades 3-8 scoring below basic in reading, math and science have declined, according to the district’s latest preliminary PSSA data. — WHYY photo
Proficiency in reading has remained steady for students in grades 3-8 in the School District of Philadelphia, while the number of students to score below basic has declined in reading, math and science, according to the district’s latest preliminary Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) data.
“Students are moving in the right direction,” said Jermaine Dawson, deputy superintendent of academic services for the School District of Philadelphia.
“If we continue on the path that we are going, we are confident that many of these students will be able to move to the proficiency category.”
Nearly 34% of third to eighth grade students scored proficient or advanced on the PSSA’s for reading during the 2022-23 school year. 25% of third to eighth grade students were below basic in reading, a 3% decrease from the 2021-22 school year.
The percentage of third grade students who scored proficient or advanced rose from 28% in 2021-2022 to 31% in 2022-23. Third grade students who scored below basic on the PSSA in reading dropped from 38% in 2021-22 to 30% in 2022-23.
“We see the percentage of students scoring below basic decreased from last year for 3-8 ELA (English Language Arts) and is now closer to pre-pandemic levels,” said Tonya Wolford, chief of evaluation, research and accountability for the School District of Philadelphia.
“All race ethnicity groups decreased in below basic ELA. African American students saw the largest decrease, which was over three percentage points in reduction of below Basic,” she said.
“We saw a large drop in the percentage of third graders moving out of below basic into basic. African American students had the largest drop. Students with IEPs (Individualized Educational Plan) also decreased by a large percentage points as well.”
Twenty percent of students in grades 3-8 scored proficient or advanced on the math PSSA, a 3.6% increase from 2021-22. Last year, 57% of students in grades 3-8 scored below basic on the math PSSA, down from 61.7% in 2021-22.
The percentage of third grade students who scored proficient or advanced rose from 21% in 2021-22 to 26% in 2022-23. Last year, 52% of third graders scored below basic on the math PSSA, down from 59% from the previous year.
Forty percent of fourth and eighth graders scored proficient or advanced in science PSSA during the 2022-23 school year, a 3% increase from the previous year. Students who scored below basic on the science PSSA also declined from 36% in 2021-22 to 33% last school year.
“In math for grades 3-8, we’re seeing thousands more students scoring proficient in math,” Wolford said.
“All grade levels increased from last year and the young graders, grades 3-5, saw the largest increases,” she said. “All race and ethnicity groups increased since last year as did English language learners and students with IEPs.”
Board of Education member Chau Wing Lam said she felt encouraged by the numbers.
“We’re seeing consistent growth in a lot of the proficiency, proficient advanced numbers and consistent declines in the below basic percentages. Every single data point that we see, each of those data represents thousands of students,” Lam said.
“The fact that we are seeing trends like this definitely speaks to the work of all who represent the school district in terms of instruction and support.”
The Board of Education, the district’s governing body, unveiled the report during its first goals and guardrails committee meeting.
The meeting was the first of three meetings that will track the academic progress of district students. The other two meetings will be held in October and November.
Last month, the board approved a goals and guardrails committee to track the academic progress of district students.
The district has a goal to improve the percentage of third to eighth grade students who meet state benchmarks in English from 36% to 65% and in math from 22% to 52% by 2026.
School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. said attendance will play a crucial role in students achieving that goal.
Previously 57% of district students had an attendance rate of 90% or higher each month for a year. Last year, that number increased to 60%. The average attendance rate of 90% or higher for students in the Commonwealth is 82%, according to Watlington.
“We have to improve student attendance and close that gap,” Watlington said. “No matter whether you have the best teachers, programs or high dosage tutoring, if we don’t get our kids face-to-face with teachers it will be hard to drive academic improvement.”
“We want to identify the root cause and begin to really draw faster daily attendance and regular attendance,” he said.
