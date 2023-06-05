Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, at microphone, and Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, third from right, hold a joint press conference to announce that five suspects have been added to their most wanted list. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman
Five wanted suspects identified by law enforcement are, from left, Dayron Burney-Thorn, Kyree Dennis, Shafeeq Lewis, John Taylor and Alejandro Tilley. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
As the city of Philadelphia continues to search for answers to its gun violence epidemic, District Attorney Larry Krasner made a plea to the public Monday for information regarding a number of fugitives.
At a news conference at the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office, Krasner and fellow law enforcement officials released information about five fugitives wanted for homicides committed in Northwest Philadelphia since 2021, and asked for the public’s help in finding them.
“Law enforcement so far has had some success in bringing to justice fugitives wanted for deadly crimes since we’ve asked for the public’s assistance,” Krasner said.
“But we continue to need the public’s help locating these fugitives. My office intends to hold these suspects accountable to the fullest extent of the law once they’re apprehended.”
The suspects, and the information about them shared with the public, include:
Kyree Dennis, 23
“Wanted for fatally shooting a 69-year-old male inside a Citizens Bank ATM vestibule on the evening of March 3, 2022 on the 5700 block of Germantown Avenue. A motive for the shooting is not known. One .9mm fired cartridge casing and a latent print were recovered from the scene. No crime gun was recovered.”
Shafeeq Lewis, 29
“Wanted for fatally shooting a 13-year-old male in the chest on the morning of October 8, 2021 on the 3100 block of N. Judson Street. A motive for this shooting is not known. (Twelve) 9mm fired cartridge casings were found at the scene, but no crime gun was recovered.”
John Taylor, 28
“Wanted for fatally shooting a 21-year-old male on the afternoon of August 26, 2022 on the 400 block of W. Nedro Avenue. The victim was found inside of a black Chevy Equinox suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and torso. (Fifteen) .40 caliber fired cartridge casings were found at the scene, but no crime gun was recovered.”
Alejandro Tilley, 40
“Wanted for fatally shooting a 66-year-old male in the chest in the early morning hours of May 30, 2022 on the 5700 block of Anderson Street. No crime gun was recovered and investigators have not determined a motive for this homicide.”
A fifth suspect is not being identified because he is a minor, age 16.
The district attorney said the minor is “wanted for his role in a mass shooting that occurred on September 27, 2022 outside of Roxborough High School; 14-year-old Nicolas Elizade was fatally shot during this incident and four other students were injured.”
Law enforcement officials at the news conference asked that members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the fugitives call the Philadelphia Police Department’s crime tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or email Tips@PhillyPolice.com.
“Our plea is simple, which is to reach out to the community and indicate that we need your help. Everybody has to go to sleep and eat somewhere. Everybody has a family member of all of these fugitives and we are saying that you don’t want this smoke coming up in your house from our office,” said Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal.
“Turn them in, they will be safer if you do so for the community. Summer is here. We don’t want to see another person hurt. So as we keep pleading to our communities at large, tell all of your cousins, brothers, friends and loved ones to do the right thing and turn them in to the authorities.”
