One of the Virginia men arrested for allegedly attempting to interfere with the election at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during vote-counting in 2020 now faces trouble for connection to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio on the eve of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to District Attorney Larry Krasner.
The DA's office intends to file a motion charging Joshua Macias with being in contempt of court.
"The crimes we allege against Joshua Macias were always extremely serious, and as prosecutors, we have an obligation to continuously review this case as new facts and information come to light," Krasner said at a news conference on Monday. "What we now allege is as follows: Macias, heavily armed, traveled from Virginia to Philadelphia on Nov. 5, 2020, to interfere with the counting of presidential votes, motivated by his anti-democratic wish to preserve the power of Donald Trump, who lost re-election decisively. One month after he was released on cash bail over the Commonwealth's objection, Macias attended a small, secretive meeting that included two persons now federally indicted for seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol insurrection."
Tarrio was one of the people in the meeting.
According to Krasner, Macias and Antonio Lamotta packed the vehicle with an AR-15 with 100 rounds of ammunition and a .45-caliber handgun with 44 rounds. They also had equipment to pick locks to ballots.
"When they arrived, the DA's office tried to have them held without bail because we consider them potentially very serious dangers," Krasner said. "They were not held without bail and were given a relatively high bail of $750,000, But it was not enough to keep them in jail. Because apparently, insurrectionists have rich friends. And they were able to make that bail in November. And then, they went to Washington, D.C."
Krasner said that Macias was once thought to be a "medium-sized fish," but his direct contact with insurrectionists before the attempted uprising of the Capitol building proves otherwise.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who attended the news conference, said that as the hearings for the Jan. 6 insurrection continue, he is reminded of how close Philadelphia came to losing the "experiment of democracy."
"This investigation, this motion that's being made today, is very important," Kenyatta said. "And it's not just important for our democracy, though. But you can always judge the health of democracy by how we treat people in the dawn of their life, in the dust of their life, and the shadows. And right now, so many people are on the margins of our community who are made less safe by a president and a Republican party, which is echoed and parroted by his comments. So it's made our democracy less safe."
Krasner maintained that Macias must be held accountable given all the information about him.
"It is logical to infer that Joshua Macias participated in what is likely the greatest crime ever perpetuated against American democracy," Krasner said. "In my opinion, Macias' disdain and contempt for American democracy and our institutions, including the courts are clear. We respectfully request that the Court find him in contempt and order him detained for the maximum penalty of five months and 29 days incarceration in Philadelphia County immediately. His trial on the underlying charges is listed for October 2022."
The hearing on the Commonwealth's motion to hold Macias in contempt is scheduled for Friday, June 17.
