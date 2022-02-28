Tonya Johnson stood in front of reporters at Bright Hope Baptist Church on Monday, holding a picture of her daughter Amber Michael.
“This is my daughter,” Johnson said, referencing the photo in her hand. “This particular photo here was at an event called Ruby’s Kids, and she would gather Christmas toys for children who were in foster homes, homeless, needed coats ... We did so much in the community. And that’s a loss. It’s not just a loss to me. It’s a loss to all of you. It’s a loss everywhere.”
Michael was shot and killed in 2016 after an anniversary date with her boyfriend turned fatal. After going into a North Philadelphia Chinese restaurant shortly after midnight on Sept. 5, 2016, Ronald Murphy began harassing Michael.
Shortly after, Michael’s boyfriend intervened.
After the situation was defused, the couple separated from Murphy.
Later that night, Murphy sitting on the steps of an abandoned house on the 2200 block of Chadwick Street, saw the couple again.
Murphy fatally shot Johnson in the back and maimed her boyfriend, Ryan Shields. Shields was shot 10 times, including in the back of the head.
“He pulled out a black handgun and shot the boyfriend in the torso,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “After the boyfriend fell to the ground, the defendant shot him nine more times, including once in the back of the head. He survived. The defendant turned his attention to Miss Michael and shot her several times, striking her once in the back, causing her death.”
Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Hojnowski, the lead prosecutor, assigned, worked diligently with the evidence available. A surveillance video obtained from the restaurant helped identify Murphy.
“I want to thank the Philadelphia Police Department Detective Francis Graf, who worked steadfastly on this case for years,” Hojnowski said.
Murphy was found guilty of third-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, violation of uniform firearm act (VUFA), recklessly endangering another person, and possession of an instrument of crime. He faces a sentence of 35 to 70 years in prison.
“ADA Hojnowski did a remarkable job building a case with very little community cooperation or forensics, which drives home the point that having increased forensic capabilities and additional witnesses would make strong cases like these even stronger,” Krasner said. “We’re grateful to ADA Hojnowski and the detectives who worked diligently to deliver Mr. Murphy to justice for the terrible harm he caused Amber Michael, her partner, and their loved ones.”
Krasner also updated weekly gun violence statistics on Monday. As of 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 27, there were 81 homicides this year, a 7% increase over 2021’s year-to-date total.
There were nine homicides and 38 non-fatal shootings from the week of Feb. 18-24.
“As we’ve mentioned previously, we’ve seen an average of about 1.5 homicides per day during the pandemic period,” Krasner said. “So nine homicides is more or less around the 10 and a half that we have seen during this pandemic period.”
Over the same weekly period, there were 135 gun-related incidents, Krasner said. As a result, there were 94 arrests for gun possessions, and the DA’s Office opened 94 cases.
