Michele Parker said she never imagined becoming a co-victim of gun violence. That all changed last June 19, when her son Evan was murdered.
Parker said she was able to stand at the podium at Berean Presbyterian Church only because of services offered by District Attorney Larry Krasner’s Victim Support Services Division, which the DA announced will be expanded.
Over the past seven months, Parker and her family have leaned heavily on the division’s Crisis Assistance, Response and Engagement for Survivors (CARES) unit as they struggle to come to terms with Evan’s death.
“Had it not have been for connections with the DA’s office, I wouldn’t known about this program,” Parker said.
She spoke at a briefing by the DA’s office announcing the expansion of the Victim Support Services Division and the appointment of two new leaders. Melany Nelson will be director of the CARES program, and Bill Curtin is the new director of the victim services unit.
Parker’s testimony spoke to the work that Rev. Myra Maxwell, executive director of the Victim Support Services Division, has done as a victims service professional for over two decades.
“Here I stand today still trying to support my three other adult children, my mother, my brother, my grandson, the family and friends, those that were left behind to try and pick up the pieces,” Parker said. “And as a mother that birthed someone and carried them for nine months, to say, ‘that I saw them come into this world and saw them go out,’ leaves a burning stain in my heart. So, Philadelphia CARES is there, and they have to navigate through everything and the emotions we go through. I haven’t even reached the trial stage yet, so I don’t know how to navigate that, but I know with Philadelphia CARES they will be with me every step of the way as they have been since June 19, 2021.”
Maxwell detailed her own traumatic experiences with sexual violence and abuse and how she wanted to fight for and support other victims. Maxwell said victim advocacy is not just a job for her but a passion.
“I’ve experienced the pain of people I love and know being taken from me through homicide,” Maxwell said.
Noting programs put in place in the 1970s by former DA F. Emmett Fitzpatrick, Maxwell said the DA’s office has long been committed to creating opportunities for victims’ services.
“The administration is no different today,” Maxwell said. “In particular, in 2018, the Philadelphia CARES unit, providing immediate crisis response to families impacted by homicide deaths throughout the city of Philadelphia. In addition, we are being intentional in identifying ways to ensure victims, co-victims and survivors of crime and victim advocates have a voice at tables where conversations are being held around policy and practices.”
Maxwell and the DA’s office detailed the expansion of the Victim Support Services Division on Monday.
“The division is committed to engaging, empowering, encouraging victims ... survivors and witnesses and families while they journey through the healing process, providing crisis support in the community through the CARES unit, and through the criminal justice process through the victim services unit,” Maxwell said.
Nelson, who will succeed Maxwell as the director of the CARES program, joins the DA’s office after 27 years of service with Northwest Victims Services.
She said she was proud to be under the leadership of Maxwell, who is available even late and on the weekend. Nelson said a call, text or email is always answered no matter when.
Nelson said she is also proud and excited that Krasner asked her to join his team because he knows that she is boots on the ground.
“We will work. We care,” said Nelson. “And that will be the message for the District Attorney’s Office. We care and will do everything we can to ensure that our victims’ co-homicide survivors and our community members are safe. ... My passion and my love are to serve those in need. And I thank them for entrusting me during one of their most vulnerable times.”
Bill Curtin, the new director of the victim services unit, has served 10 years in the DA’s office. He said he had seen firsthand how committed the DA’s office, including many assistant DAs, are to advocating for victims; however, the sheer number of cases makes having a dedicated unit essential.
“I’m looking forward to doing the work and enhancing services of victims,” Curtin said. “I look forward to working with Melany Nelson and the entire CARES team and supporting their efforts to deliver a seamless continuum of services for co-victims of homicide.”
Curtin said he also looks forward “to enhancing collaboration with all the various community-based agencies whose advocates I admire and have sacrificed so much every single day.”
