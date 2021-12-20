According to Helen Park, assistant supervisor of the Gun Violence Task Force, three suspects from a string of Center City robberies have been arrested.
On Dec. 7, two men robbed a man of his personal belongings in the Center City area of Philadelphia at approximately 1:15 p.m. Then Dec. 15, shortly after 6 p.m., on the 1300 block of 19th Street, a man and his fiancee were robbed of a phone, money, and watch at gunpoint.
According to Park, at least two of the male suspects have involvement in gang-related street violence in Southwest Philadelphia and are suspects in multiple incidents, including homicides.
At his weekly gun violence press conference, District Attorney Larry Krasner reemphasized the trouble his office continues to have with bail commissioners who set bails well under the requested limit.
"That is indicative of what we've been talking about a very, very long time. Which is how a cash bail system utterly fails us," Krasner said.
According to Park, one of the suspects was out on bail for an arrest in January, and in April, he was arrested again on drug charges. Because bail limits were set much lower than the requested $900,000, he was accessible and able to participate in violent robberies.
"This is why Pennsylvania and Philadelphia need to get away from this shabby system of cash bail," Krasner said. "We need to get to a system where a small number of people who are truly dangerous to society are held in custody pending their trials. They'll have their day in court, and we will take it from there. The vast majority of people under the system will never have to pay any cash because they're not doing things truly dangerous to society."
Krasner also updated weekly crime incidents. Philadelphia has 540 homicides this year, 13% higher than in 2020.
For the week of Dec. 10-16, there were five homicides and 27 non-fatal shootings.
From Dec. 10 to Dec. 18, there were 163 gun or gun violence incidents. Philadelphia Police made 57 arrests, and the DAO charged 56 people, a clearance rate of about 98%.
Krasner said on average, the bail set on illegal possession of firearms was $137,500 over the above-mentioned time period. And of the median bail set for violent offenses with guns, the average bail set was $200,000.
Monday was the last weekly gun violence update from the DA's office for 2021.
On Monday, Jan. 3, Krasner will hold an inauguration for his second term as district attorney at the Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia.
