African-Americans experience disparities in justice at every major stage of a criminal case from stops and arrests, to charging, to bail and pretrial detention, to sentencing and incarceration.
"Unequal treatment of Black, brown and impoverished Philadelphians can be seen in the neighborhoods and schools throughout the city," said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. "Disparities in the criminal justice system begin in the crumbling infrastructure of our poorest neighborhoods and in our underfunded public schools."
Those were the findings of the "Racial Injustice Report: Disparities in Philadelphia's Criminal Courts from 2015-2022," released by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office last week. The report analyzed nearly 300,000 cases combined with data from the 2020 Decennial Census.
"This report asks us to face the impact centuries of systemic racism and economic inequality in Philadelphia have had on our criminal legal justice system," said Krasner. "It puts numbers to a problem."
He called it a "starting point for people ... to think together and work together to defeat racism in criminal justice. We can't fix what we don't measure."
The numbers analysis begins with police stops: 1,653,312 Blacks were stopped by police in the Philadelphia-area between 2015-2022, compared to 231,375 Latinos and 424,914 whites.
In the arrests category: Blacks were arrested in Philadelphia 210,749 times during this time frame, compared to 73,884 whites, and 48,888 white-Latinos/3,249 Black-Latinos/ 605 Latinos/29 Asian-Latinos (or 52,771 Latinos.)
Blacks account for 69% of police stops and 62% of individuals arrested. Meanwhile, whites accounted for only 18% of police stops and 21% of arrests — despite the fact that Black and white people make up similar shares of the city’s population. Latinos “may also account for an outsized share of total arrests,” according to the study.
On a positive note, disparities in pedestrian stops has decreased from about 10,000 Blacks compared to fewer than 5,000 whites, Latinos or Asians. The reduction is largely due to the Bailey Agreement, which stemmed from a lawsuit brought against the Philadelphia Police Department in 2011 by the American Civil Liberties Union. The agreement requires the PPD to make information on police stops public. However, while there has been some improvement here, disparities in vehicle stops persist.
During the “frisk” component of a “stop-and-frisk,” police briefly pat down a person for weapons. If, during the frisk, the officer feels a gun or other contraband, they may conduct a more involved search, confiscate the illegal gun, drugs or stolen item, and arrest the person. Stop-and–frisks are Constitutionally legal when there is reasonable suspicion of a crime. But this practice, too, has been criticized around the nation “for being used in a racially biased manner.”
“Latino and Black people are frisked and searched 1.5 times more frequently than white people and three times more frequently than Asian/Pacific Islanders,” according to the study.
Despite the low rate of searches of whites and Asians, “police are most likely to find contraband when searching white people — and least likely to find contraband when searching Black people. This difference may signal racial bias in who the police choose to search, and the effects of even brief contact with police can have significant negative effects on individuals and communities.”
Stops and arrests have been concentrated more highly in Black and Latino neighborhoods where arrests are three to five times higher than in other parts of the city, according to the study.
According to the reports section, “Resisting Stereotypes and Bias," “Some will wrongly claim that one groups’ overrepresentation in the legal system is evidence that the group commits more crimes on average, compared to other groups. This simply is not supported by research. Numerous studies have found no significant differences in patterns of criminal behavior by race.”
In terms of criminal charge rates for drug-related crimes, whites in Philadelphia were charged at the highest rate for simple drug possession, and Latinos were charged at the highest rate for possession of drugs with intent to distribute, according to the report.
Latinos were arrested and charged with selling drugs at 12 times the rate of whites in Philadelphia, and 31 times the rate of Asians. Blacks are arrested and charged with selling drugs nearly nine times the rate of whites, and 23 times the rate of Asians.
Blacks are arrested and charged at a higher rate for six of the eight most commonly charged criminal offenses in the Philadelphia area: aggravated assault, burglary, driving under the influence, robbery, simple assault, and theft.
Whites are more often charged with low-level misdemeanors and are more likely to have probation, drug-rehabilitation sentences or parole rather than jail time, according to the study, or to have shorter sentences.
Blacks, Latinos and Asians, on the other hand, were more likely to be charged with a felony than a white person, and Blacks were more likely to be charged with a serious felony — putting them at a higher risk of jail time and at a lower risk of alternative sentencing, according to study findings.
In terms of bail and pretrial detention, Blacks in Philadelphia, make up 64% of those who are detained pretrial, as opposed to those released on their own recognizance. Low-risk defendants who are detained pretrial are more likely to be sentenced to jail and prison with longer sentences, according to the study. For whites, 19% are detained pretrial, while 17% Latino and 1% Asian are.
Whites are also more often released without having to pay cash bail more often than Blacks and Latinos. This may be linked to the fact that Blacks and Latinos “are more likely on average to be charged with felony offenses” for which bail is not often considered to be appropriate. In cases where Blacks, whites and Latinos were each accused of simple assault, Blacks and Latinos were less likely to be released without bail.
In the end, nearly half of the cases — 49% — involving African-Americans are dismissed, withdrawn or acquitted, either because of the defendants’ innocence, lack of evidence or the failure of a victim, witness or arresting officer to appear in court. According to the report, conscious or unconscious racial bias in policing may result in cases being dropped for lack of evidence. Whites are among the least likely to have cases dismissed (37%), followed by Latinos defendants (41%) and and Asians (35%).
Black defendants also receive the longest sentences on average, while white defendants receive the shortest. Sentences for Latinos and Asians usually range somewhere in the middle, according to the report. The seriousness and circumstances of a convicted offense has the greatest impact on sentence length, though prior records may play a role. Whites are arrested less frequently, said the study, and have fewer priors, affecting sentencing.
“Disparities in sentencing are more pronounced than at any other stage of the criminal legal system,” according to the D.A.’s office. “Black people represent 65% of people sentenced to incarceration, and 71% of people sentenced to two or more years in prison, although they are 60% of those convicted.”
The D.A.'s Office takes credit for making some key strides toward combating racial disparities. For example, they have reduced the "wildly excessive incarceration and supervision of convicted Philadelphian's who are mostly Black and brown."
They have also "greatly increased victim services and resources for victims of serious crimes — nearly all of whom are Black and brown," said Krasner.
And the D.A.'s office has introduced "a Conviction Integrity Unit and Appeals Unit that have overturned the convictions of dozens of wrongfully convicted people — nearly all of whom were Black or brown."
Finally, the office has increased community representation among DAO staff.
