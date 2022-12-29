With the number of carjackings rising to unprecedented levels in the city, District Attorney Larry Krasner on Thursday announced the formation of a new carjacking enforcement unit.
Officials in the District Attorney’s Office said the move will increase their capacity to focus on carjackers and hold them “appropriately accountable.”
“This new unit will enable my office to pursue strong cases built on solid evidence in order to hold accountable those who are threatening the lives and security of Philadelphia residents,” Krasner said at a news conference in his office.
As of September, there have been 1,000 carjackings year-to-date, according to Philadelphia Police Department data. “Other than homicide and shooting victims, [carjacking is] the third most prevalent [crime] happening country-wide,” said Philadelphia Police Inspector Charles Layton.
The Philadelphia Police Department has made 305 carjacking arrests this year, and prosecutors have filed charges in all but one case, the District Attorney’s Office said.
The unit will receive $1.5 million in city funding over the next six months. City officials including Councilmember Curtis Jones, chair of Council’s Public Safety Committee, said they will continue to provide substantial resources toward combating gun violence and carjacking.
The city government has allocated almost $300 million toward crime prevention techniques over the past two years, Jones said. “We will be evaluating them in a meaningful way so that we can adjust, bring things up to scale that are working, and to discontinue things that aren’t,” he said.
The new carjacking unit will be headed by Helen Park, an assistant district attorney and an experienced prosecutor who has served on the office’s Gun Violence Task Force and the Homicide and Non-Fatal shooting unit.
“I see this as an opportunity to serve a city that I love dearly and care tremendously about and have been fighting for for many years,” Park said. “So I very much welcome this chance to collaborate with all of our law enforcement and community partners to help restore a sense of safety for the people of this city.”
Park will be joined by nine other prosecutors from within the District Attorney’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Yasmine Finnegan will serve as the unit’s assistant supervisor and will primarily handle carjacking cases involving minors.
Officials said the unit will separate cases involving minors from cases involving adults so that they can decide the best way to approach rehabilitating minors involved in carjackings.
“It’s important to recognize the different rehabilitative treatment and supervision needs that children have in this system,” Finnegan said. “That being said, public safety and the safety of our citizens in Philadelphia will be of the utmost importance for this unit.”
Asked whether the new unit could accomplish its goals without the additional funding, Krasner responded, “No, we could not.”
“The reality is that every attorney who is in this room ... could be making a ton more money somewhere else,” Krasner said. “We have to hang on to our talent — which means compensate them adequately. We have to bring in additional attorneys so that caseloads are not so overwhelming. These attorneys need to be able to focus intensively on each case that they have.
“We’re not running a deli here, we’re trying to run a top flight prosecutors office.”
Meanwhile, attorneys representing Krasner argued Thursday in Commonwealth Court that judges should step in and block the impeachment effort by Republicans in the state legislature against the district attorney.
Krasner’s attorneys argued that the impeachment had no legal basis and that the district attorney had not been accused of anything that could be considered impeachable conduct.
Attorneys representing Republican members of the legislature argued that both the state House and Senate have acted within their constitutional right, and that the judges do not have the authority to halt the impeachment process before its conclusion.
The judges adjourned until next year without making a ruling or indicating when a ruling would be made available.
Following the House vote in November to impeach Krasner, the state Senate is scheduled to hold a trial on whether to remove him from office, which would require a two-thirds majority vote by the senators.
