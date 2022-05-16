Standing with a group of her classmates and peers outside on North 10th street, Zai'kia Morris spoke about the importance of voting.
Morris is a 12th-grade student at Mathematics Civics and Science Charter School and stressed the importance of exercising the right to vote if you want to see change.
"Your vote matters, your voice matters," Morris said. "This is a chance for you to positively impact these issues. So me and some of the other students are here to encourage you to vote, and some of them (students) are voting themselves tomorrow."
Morris and her classmates collaborated with District Attorney Larry Krasner and Philadelphia City Commissioners Lisa Deely and Omar Sabir to discuss the importance of voting, how to report voting irregularities, and other election day issues ahead of Tuesday's election.
Krasner called Election Day a "cherished and crucial aspect of our democracy that Philadelphia's District Attorney's office is vigorously protecting.
"Every Philadelphia vote is going to be counted, and every Philadelphia vote that wants to make its way into the ballot box is going to be cast. It's going to be beautiful weather and a beautiful day to vote," he said.
According to Deely, all 1,703 divisions will be open Tuesday for in-person voting. People who need to know their polling place can call 215-686-1590 or visit philadelphiavotes.com.
"Your vote is your voice; don't silence yourself," Deely said. "We encourage all Philadelphians to please exercise your precious right to vote. You have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to vote in person at a polling location or drop off your mail-in ballot at any 16 secure boxes located throughout the city. The right to vote is the right to decide the direction of the futures of your loved ones and community. Please do not miss this incredible opportunity, and make a plan to vote by 8 p.m. tomorrow."
Betty Drayton-Johnson is a longtime community activist in Philadelphia. The 84-year-old said it gives her so much pride to see the students advocating for voting.
"The main objective here is to vote, and that's the most important objective we have," Drayton-Johnson said.
Asia Moore, another 12th-grade student from Mathematics Civics and Science Charter School, said it was vital to speak because she is a part of the demographic most unlikely to vote.
"Young people from the inner city," Moore said. "It's one thing to hear from someone who doesn't look like you, but hearing from someone who looks like you stresses the importance. So many people have fought for us to have this right, and as young people, we need to vote for our own future because, ultimately, the people who are going to be put into office will be the ones to shape our communities. So regardless of your age, I urge everyone to exercise their civic duty and vote. Let your voice be loud on the ballot."
Krasner said that there would be serious repercussions for anyone found trying to steal votes or harass voters or poll workers.
"We will hold accountable those who are caught intimidating or threatening voters and election workers. Then they get to tell a Philly jury why it was OK to steal Philly votes."
An election task force hotline will be open starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday when polls open. Voters can call 215–686–9641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.